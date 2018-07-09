Toyota Supra Prototype To Debut At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

We've been waiting to find out what's happening with the Toyota Supra and yes, it's one of the most anticipated sports cars in the world right now. Toyota has finally said that the prototype version of the car will make its debut at this year's Goodwood Festival Of Speed. The development model will be seen in action on the hill course at the famous motoring celebration in the UK, making an exclusive contribution to the programme for the festival's silver jubilee year. The prototype will be driven up the hill course by two of the people leading its development: Chief Engineer Testuya Tada and Herwig Daenens.

(Toyota Supra)

Toyota has also confirmed that the model will be faithful to its distinguished heritage as pure, sports car thoroughbred by using a front-mounted, in-line six-cylinder engine and rear-wheel drive. The Toyota Supra prototype will be camouflaged in the black-red- and-white colours of Toyota Gazoo Racing.

(Toyota Supra)

The prototype explores the potential for a high-performance competition model, featuring dramatic bodywork crafted in advanced, lightweight composite materials, lowered suspension, racing wheels and cockpit equipped to competition standards. Toyota expects its new Supra to reach the market during the first half of 2019.

