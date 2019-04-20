New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber

Toyota Motor Corp. and Denso Corp. will together invest $667 million and SoftBank Corp.'s Vision Fund will contribute $333 million in Uber Technologies Inc.'s new entity, Advanced Technologies Group, or Uber ATG.

View Photos
Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber & Shigeki Tomoyama, Executive Vice president Toyota signed the deal

Japan's top automaker Toyota, auto parts maker Denso and internet company SoftBank's investment fund are investing $1 billion in car-sharing Uber's technology unit.

The Japanese companies said Friday that Toyota Motor Corp. and Denso Corp. will together invest $667 million and SoftBank Corp.'s Vision Fund will contribute $333 million in Uber Technologies Inc.'s new entity, Advanced Technologies Group, or Uber ATG, which will try to develop and commercialize automated ridesharing services.

The move comes as Toyota steps up such efforts, including investing $500 million in Uber, based in San Francisco, and setting up a $20 million joint venture with SoftBank to create mobility services, both announced last year.

Toyota also promised to contribute up to $300 million more over the next three years for developing next-generation autonomous vehicles and services.

Toyota Executive Vice President Shigeki Tomoyama said working together will help bring down costs and speed up development.

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi expressed hope that the deal, set to close by the third quarter, will help maintain Uber's leading position in the technology.

"The development of automated driving technology will transform transportation as we know it, making our streets safer and our cities more livable," he said.

SoftBank has invested in Didi and Grab, as well as Uber, and has acquired IoT leader Arm, while Toyota is developing autonomous vehicles in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

0 Comments

Automakers around the world are forming tie-ups to develop next-generation transportation, and Google's Waymo and U.S. electric-car maker Tesla are also big players in the effort.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Uber Toyota Softbank Denso Investments

Latest News

Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
Toyota, SoftBank Fund, Denso Invest $1 Billion In Uber
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled
2019 New York Auto Show: 2020 Audi R8 Deccenium Unveiled
New York Auto Show 2019: New Mercedes-Bens GLS Makes Its Global Debut
New York Auto Show 2019: New Mercedes-Bens GLS Makes Its Global Debut
GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021
GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021
Updated Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing In India
Updated Mahindra Bolero Spotted Testing In India
Volkswagen India Sold Over 50,000 Units Of The Ameo Since Its Launch
Volkswagen India Sold Over 50,000 Units Of The Ameo Since Its Launch
Researchers Improve Recycling Process For Lithium-ion Batteries
Researchers Improve Recycling Process For Lithium-ion Batteries
Hyundai Venue Engine Options Explained
Hyundai Venue Engine Options Explained
Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Jose Munoz As Global COO, Americas Head
Hyundai Hires Former Ghosn Ally Jose Munoz As Global COO, Americas Head
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Revolt Motors' First Electric Motorcycle Completes ARAI Homologation
Revolt Motors' First Electric Motorcycle Completes ARAI Homologation
Volkswagen India Rolls Out Its 1 Millionth Car Out Of Its Pune Facility
Volkswagen India Rolls Out Its 1 Millionth Car Out Of Its Pune Facility
Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Ford Ecosport: Specification Comparison
Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Ford Ecosport: Specification Comparison
Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Honda BigWing Retail Chain For Big Bikes Inaugurated
Honda BigWing Retail Chain For Big Bikes Inaugurated

Latest Cars

8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota models

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Bajaj In Talks With RTOs To Zero In On Fare Structure For Qute Quadricycle
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities