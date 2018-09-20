Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series

Toyota Kirloskar Motor achieved a sales milestone for the Etios Series in India. The company has sold 4 lakh cars of the Etios series consisting of Platinum Etios, Etios Liva and Etios Cross. Liva sales continue to witness a positive growth of 10 per cent in April to September 2018 as compared to same period last year. The Etios Series of cars was first launched in India in 2011 and has been selling both for personal use as also for fleet. Etios series has been constantly updated with refreshed new features, enhanced appeal, unbeatable safety features with the launch of the "Platinum Etios and Etios Liva" in September 2016. The company has also launched the limited edition of Etios Cross called Etios Cross X- Edition in September last year to give its sales a push.

Marking this milestone, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We have been continuously striving to upgrade our products as per the evolving needs in the market and offer the best features to our valued customers. We are happy to have sustained the positive response for all variants of Etios series since the launch. We would like to express our gratitude to our valued customers for the never ending trust and loyalty towards brand 'Etios'. Etios series has stood the test of time over the years backed by a unique combination of Toyota's Global Promise of Quality, Durability & Reliability (QDR). It caters to needs of Indian families as the most dependable vehicle with best in class quality, safety, comfort, fuel economy and performance. It is our endeavor to set the benchmark in customer delight and we will keep innovating to offer the best products and services to our customer base."

In fact it was with the Etios series set a safety benchmark in the industry by becoming the first in segment to standardize dual SRS airbags and ABS with EBD across all grades, Front Seat Belts with Pre Tensioner & Force Limiter, Isofix Child Seat Locks for all models and all grades. The made-in India Etios has bagged 4 Stars at a crash test campaign organized by Global NCAP as well, which speaks volumes of its build quality.

