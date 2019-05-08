New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Sees Smaller-Than-Expected Profit Rise In 2019-20, Globally

Toyota expects profit to rise to 2.55 trillion yen ($23.20 billion) in the year to March 2020, slightly lower than the 2.61 trillion yen average of 23 analyst estimates.

View Photos
Toyota also expects to see global group retail sales of 10.74 million vehicles for the current year

Toyota Motor Corp forecast on Wednesday a 3.3 percent rise in operating profit for the current year due to cost reduction measures and changes to its depreciation methods.

Japan's largest automaker expects profit to rise to 2.55 trillion yen ($23.20 billion) in the year to March 2020, slightly lower than the 2.61 trillion yen average of 23 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Yaris

Camry

Platinum Etios

Land Cruiser Prado

Corolla Altis

Prius

Etios Cross

Operating profit was 2.47 trillion yen for the year ended March, below the average 2.51 trillion yen estimate of analysts.

The automaker also forecast global group retail sales of 10.74 million vehicles for the current year, compared with 10.6 million in the previous year.

0 Comments

Toyota's profit forecast is based on the assumption that the yen will trade around 110 to the U.S. dollar in the current financial year, compared with 111 yen in the year just ended.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
TAGS :
Toyota Toyota Sales Toyota Profits Toyota Cars

Latest News

Lyft Loss Widens To $1.1 Billion, Unveils Waymo Partnership
Lyft Loss Widens To $1.1 Billion, Unveils Waymo Partnership
Toyota Sees Smaller-Than-Expected Profit Rise In 2019-20, Globally
Toyota Sees Smaller-Than-Expected Profit Rise In 2019-20, Globally
All-New Tata Intra Compact Truck Unveiled; Launch Later This Month
All-New Tata Intra Compact Truck Unveiled; Launch Later This Month
Android Auto To Get A New Interface
Android Auto To Get A New Interface
Hyundai Grand i10 Magna Trim Gets A CNG Option; Priced At Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Magna Trim Gets A CNG Option; Priced At Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Porsche fined 535 mn euros over diesel cheating
Porsche fined 535 mn euros over diesel cheating
Jaguar Land Rover Launches Made-In-India Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Launches Made-In-India Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh
TVS Ntorq 125 Gets A New Drum Brake Version; Priced At Rs. 58,252
TVS Ntorq 125 Gets A New Drum Brake Version; Priced At Rs. 58,252
Tata Offers Emergency Service Support For Fani Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Tata Offers Emergency Service Support For Fani Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Hyundai Venue: Exterior Explained In Detail
Hyundai Venue: Exterior Explained In Detail
Rynox Introduces Accident Insurance Cover With Purchase Of Riding Gear
Rynox Introduces Accident Insurance Cover With Purchase Of Riding Gear
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased; To Be Unveiled In June
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased; To Be Unveiled In June
Mahindra XUV300 Receives Over 26,000 Bookings; Petrol Variant In Demand
Mahindra XUV300 Receives Over 26,000 Bookings; Petrol Variant In Demand
Hyundai Venue Production Begins At Chennai Plant, Launch On May 21
Hyundai Venue Production Begins At Chennai Plant, Launch On May 21
Honda Dio Scooter Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone
Honda Dio Scooter Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Grand i10 Magna Trim Gets A CNG Option; Priced At Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Magna Trim Gets A CNG Option; Priced At Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Jaguar Land Rover Launches Made-In-India Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Launches Made-In-India Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh
Exclusive: Wagon R Based 7 Seater MPV May Launch As A Nexa Offering In June 2019
Exclusive: Wagon R Based 7 Seater MPV May Launch As A Nexa Offering In June 2019
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities