Toyota Sales Grow By 10 Per Cent In December 2018

The Toyota Yaris too was launched in 2018 and has been an important contributor to the positive annual sales growth.

The Toyota Innova and Fortuner posted record sales in 2018

Toyota Kirloskar Motor posted a growth of 10 per cent in December 2018 as compared to domestic sales in the same period last year. The company sold a total of 11830 units in the domestic market in December 2018. It exported 653 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking sales of a total of 12,483 units. In the month of December 2017, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 10793 units in the domestic market. In addition, the company exported 812 units of the Etios series.

Innova Crysta since its launch in 2016 has been winning hearts in the Indian market. It has witnessed a record growth in sales throughout the year despite the challenges faced by auto industry. The Innova and Fortuner have sustained their strong leadership in the segment since its launch.

The Toyota Yaris contributed to the sales growth of the company in 2018 

Commenting on the monthly sales, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are happy to close the year end with a series of positive milestones despite the dampening effect on consumer sentiment owing to hike in fuel prices, higher interest rates, increase in insurance premium. Thanks to our valued customers, we have been able to record the highest ever IMV Sales (Innova + Fortuner) this year. We are grateful to our customers for their continued trust on Toyota products. It is a delight for us that we have met the aspirations of Indian customers with our products that are backed by the strong core of Quality, Durability, Reliability with extreme importance to safety."

The buying sentiment had seen a slowdown in the last few months owing to adverse effects of macroeconomic factors, yet the industry hit back with a steady growth in sales. Toyota Kirloskar Motor domestic sales in the period Jan -Dec 2018 has grown by around 9 per cent  compared to same period in 2017.

Toyota Sales Grow By 10 Per Cent In December 2018
