Toyota Provides Assistance To Customers Impacted By Bangalore Airshow Fire Mishap

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is reaching out to its customers whose cars were damaged in the Bangalore Airshow parking lot fire accident which happened on February 23. Toyota customers can call Toyota Assistance Centre at 180042500001 or 08066293001 and get on-site assistance through their insurance arm which will be there at the incident site from 8:30 AM. Supposedly, the customers would need to carry their identity proof and the damaged vehicle would be identified by their chassis number, just in case the registration papers would have been destroyed with the vehicle.

The Japanese carmaker has issued a statement which reads, “In the wake of the unfortunate incident that occurred at the parking lot, Toyota Kirloskar Motor would like to reach out to their customers. On-site assistance through our Insurance arm will start at 8.30 AM at incident site and conference call with concerned Bengaluru Dealers Customer Relations for any coordination like Insurance inspection or special towing assistance etc.”

Reportedly, the parking lot fire has destroyed over 300 vehicles but no casualties or injuries have been reported. Though we still do not have any clarity on the origin of the fire, people suspect rising temperatures in the IT capital ignited the fire as the grass couldn't resist such heat.

