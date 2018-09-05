New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Plans To Recall 1 Million Hybrid Models Over Wiring Issue

The affected models includes the Toyota Prius, which has an issue with the engine wire harness which can pose a fire risk. Cars in Japan, North America, Europe and other regions are affected.

View Photos
Toyota plans to recall around 1.03 million vehicles, including its petrol-hybrid Prius model

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it planned to recall around 1.03 million vehicles, including its gasoline-hybrid Prius model, in Japan, North America, Europe and other regions due to an issue with the engine wire harness which can pose a fire risk.

Toyota Prius

51.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Prius

Following a domestic recall announcement by Japan's transport ministry, Toyota said that in affected vehicles, the wire harness which connects to the hybrid power control unit can come into contact with the covering at the connection point.

Advertisement

If dust accumulates on the wire harness or the cover, the insulation on the wires could wear down over time due to vehicle vibrations. This could cause an electrical short circuit, which could generate heat and lead to a risk of fire, Toyota said.

The issue affects vehicles produced in Japan between June 2015 and May 2018, and includes the plug-in version of the Prius and the C-HR compact crossover SUV sold in Japan, Europe, Australia and other countries.

Roughly half of the recalls would take place in Japan, Toyota spokesman Jean-Yves Jault said.Only the Prius model would be recalled in the United States, where around 192,000 vehicles were affected. he said.

0 Comments

Jault added that the issue had led to one incident of a short circuiting in Japan which produced smoke from the vehicle.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Prius with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Prius
Toyota
Prius
Skoda Octavia
Skoda
Octavia
TAGS :
Toyota Recall Toyota Hybid Cars Toyota Prius

Latest News

Toyota Plans To Recall 1 Million Hybrid Models Over Wiring Issue
Toyota Plans To Recall 1 Million Hybrid Models Over Wiring Issue
Jerome Vanlalrengpuia Wins Red Bull Road To Rookies Cup 2018
Jerome Vanlalrengpuia Wins Red Bull Road To Rookies Cup 2018
Lumax Cornaglia Opens New R&D Centre To Design Components For BS-VI Vehicles
Lumax Cornaglia Opens New R&D Centre To Design Components For BS-VI Vehicles
SEG Automotive Brings Stop/Start Motor For Compact Cars In India
SEG Automotive Brings Stop/Start Motor For Compact Cars In India
Pioneer Launches Smart Sync Infotainment System For Cars
Pioneer Launches Smart Sync Infotainment System For Cars
2019 MotoGP Provisional Calendar Announced
2019 MotoGP Provisional Calendar Announced
Honda Activa Inches Closer To 20 Million Sales Milestone
Honda Activa Inches Closer To 20 Million Sales Milestone
Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.14 Lakh
Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.14 Lakh
Component Manufacturers Should Have Multi-Location Facilities: Maruti Suzuki MD
Component Manufacturers Should Have Multi-Location Facilities: Maruti Suzuki MD
2019 Moto Guzzi V85 Adventure Bike Revealed In Photos
2019 Moto Guzzi V85 Adventure Bike Revealed In Photos
Dakshin Dare 2018: Suresh Rana Fights Back, Gaurav Gill Leads On Day 2
Dakshin Dare 2018: Suresh Rana Fights Back, Gaurav Gill Leads On Day 2
Government Plans To Promote Ethanol And Other Alternative Fuels
Government Plans To Promote Ethanol And Other Alternative Fuels
Maruti Suzuki Employees Donate Rs. 1.82 crore Towards Kerala's Flood Relief Fund
Maruti Suzuki Employees Donate Rs. 1.82 crore Towards Kerala's Flood Relief Fund
Nitin Gadkari Urges Auto Industry To Increase Exports
Nitin Gadkari Urges Auto Industry To Increase Exports
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Honda Registers Growth Of 4.8 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales August 2018: Honda Registers Growth Of 4.8 Per Cent

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

₹ 3.56 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

97 Honda City Cars

Available
Used Honda City Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 90,000
More Sedan Cars

126 Wagon R Cars

Available
Used Wagon R Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

24 Safari Cars

Available
Used Safari Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.5 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Toyota Prius Alternatives

Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia
₹ 26.2 - 30.73 Lakh *
Explore Prius
×
Explore Now
x
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch In Late October
Honda Activa Inches Closer To 20 Million Sales Milestone
Honda Activa Inches Closer To 20 Million Sales Milestone
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New Tata Tiago NRG Cross-Hatch Images And Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities