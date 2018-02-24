Toyota Plans To Make Nurburgring Track Replica In Japan

The Nurburgring race track in Germany is regarded as a holy grail by auto enthusiasts and motorsport fans alike, and Japan might have its own version of it soon. But before you call that plan too ambitious, let us clarify that the replica track will be part of Toyota's new testing facility for future vehicles. Japanese publication Nikkei Asian Review reports that the Japanese automaker is investing in a massive new testing complex in Aichi, in central Honshu Island, Japan. The new plant will feature as many as 11 different test tracks, including a replica of the Nurburgring.

The Nurburgring pretty much sets the benchmark ride and handling, and it's not surprising to see all of the performance cars and some regular ones to, by big and niche manufacturers (including Toyota), being tested at the circuit. While the original Nordschleife circuit measures 20.7 km, Toyota's replica will just 5.3 km in length and will only feature a host of corners and elevation changes seen on the iconic track. The report also suggests that the replica track will also be used to test the steering and braking ability of new vehicles in tough conditions to ensure the cars meet regulations globally.

The new testing complex is being built with an investment of about $2.8 billion and will be working around the development of electric vehicle development. Cars developed at Toyota's new facility will be sold in a number of markets including the US and Europe, while also making their way to India, China and South America. The new test tracks will be Toyota's first in Japan since 1984 when the testing facility located in the northern island of Hokkaido was made operational.

Toyota's current testing centres has become increasingly crowded and hence there is a need for the new testing facility. The company aims to increase its annual sale of electric vehicles to 5.5 million by 2030, which means we will see a lot of development in the EV space from the car maker in the next years to come.

The new complex will be operational by 2023 and is expected to staff up to 3300 employees initially. The facility will further employ up to 550 personnel at a later stage, the report suggests..

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.