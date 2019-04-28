New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Opens Test Track Inspired By The Nurburgring In Japan

Based on long experience of the Nrburgring Nordschleife, Toyota has designed an exacting test course that takes advantage of local topography and features a roughly 75-meter change in elevation between its highest and lowest points, as well as a wide range of curves and corners.

View Photos

Toyota Motor Corporation has opened a 5.3-km country road test course which sees the completion of work on the central section of its new research and development facility, named Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama, located in a mountainous area straddling the cities of Toyota and Okazaki. This section, which primarily features a winding country road test course, will begin partial operations today. Based on long experience of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is famous throughout the world for its grueling driving conditions, Toyota has designed an exacting test course that takes advantage of local topography and features a roughly 75-meter change in elevation between its highest and lowest points, as well as a wide range of curves and corners. Around 50 people will start working at the facility today, most of whom are test drivers.

4icmio8c

The Toyota Motor Corporation management inaugurated the new test track earlier in the week

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Yaris

Platinum Etios

Camry

Land Cruiser Prado

Corolla Altis

Prius

Etios Cross

Toyota plans to invest a total of around 300 billion yen in the new facility up to its full-scale opening in fiscal year 2023, and is continuing to acquire the necessary sites and build a wide range of test facilities. After completion, some 3,300 people should be employed at the site. Located in an open environment surrounded by greenery, the completed facility in 2023 will also include an eastern section featuring a high-speed test course and specialized courses that reproduce particular road surfaces from around the world, and a western section that includes vehicle development facilities.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda made the said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Aichi Prefecture, Toyota City, Okazaki City and, above all, to the local residents of Shimoyama for their invaluable assistance, consideration, and cooperation over a long period of time from the concept stage to the building of Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama. With the aim of making ever-better cars, we have continued to make various efforts in "feeling the road" and "conversing with cars" through driving tests around the world, including our Five Continent Drive Project and the Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race.

jul7v10k

The new Toyota test track will see over 50 people starting work, most of whom are drivers

0 Comments

"Based on such experiences, we have replicated a variety of roads in the world at the new test course. In addition to conducting driving tests all over the world, and with the replication of severe driving conditions at the new test course, we intend to thoroughly hone every one of our models and develop the types of cars that epitomize the true joy of driving. As connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) technologies promise to transform the very nature of mobility, Toyota will remain true to its strength of building cars through genchi genbutsu and delivering emotional performance, and will continue to make every effort to bring a smile to the faces of our customers, regardless of the form that cars take in the future."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama Toyota Nurburgring Test track Toyota Test Track Japan Toyota

Latest News

Toyota Opens Test Track Inspired By The Nurburgring In Japan
Toyota Opens Test Track Inspired By The Nurburgring In Japan
F1: Valtteri Bottas To Start Azerbaijan GP On Pole; Leclerc Crashes In Q2
F1: Valtteri Bottas To Start Azerbaijan GP On Pole; Leclerc Crashes In Q2
Formula E: Robin Frijns Wins Chaotic Paris e-Prix; Becomes 8th Different Winner Of The Season
Formula E: Robin Frijns Wins Chaotic Paris e-Prix; Becomes 8th Different Winner Of The Season
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Sets New Lap Record At The Dubai Autodrome Circuit
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
Hero MotoCorp Records 25 Per Cent Slump In Profit In Q4, Annual Profit Down By 8.4 Per Cent
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
F1: Loose Drain Cover Destroys Williams Car As Incident Abandons Azerbaijan GP First Practice
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Honda BR-V Facelift Unveiled In Indonesia
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Ford Puts Pre-Collision Assist Technology On Shopping Carts
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Renault To Propose Joint Holding Company With Nissan
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Toyota Abandons Plan To Install U.S Connected Vehicle Tech By 2021
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Next-Gen Audi RS7 Sportback Spotted Testing
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019
Triumph India To Bring In BS-6 Compliant Models From December 2019
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R With More Power Introduced
2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R With More Power Introduced
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Glanza Teaser Out; Launch Soon
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Glanza Teaser Out; Launch Soon

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Exclusive: Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Spotted For The First Time
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities