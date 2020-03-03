New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Names New Finance Chief In Executive Shake-Up

Under the new structure, Toyota said it would scrap its six EVP positions, first introduced at the company in 1982, with current EVP roles becoming chief operating officer responsibilities.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Toyota Motor Corp named Kenta Kon as its next chief financial officer on Tuesday and said it would scrap executive vice president (EVP) roles as part of a drive to streamline the company's structure, improve production systems and cut costs. Kon, who is currently chief accounting officer, will take on the company's No. 2 position in April, the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

Under the new structure, Toyota said it would scrap its six EVP positions, first introduced at the company in 1982, with current EVP roles becoming chief operating officer responsibilities. Four of the six EVPs will largely keep their existing roles without the EVP title.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Glanza

Innova Crysta

Land Cruiser

Vellfire

Yaris

Etios Liva

Platinum Etios

Camry

Land Cruiser Prado

Corolla Altis

Etios Cross

Prius

3m7gjkl8

Kenta Kon, who is currently chief accounting officer, will take on the company's No. 2 position in April 

It is the latest in a series of structural changes at Toyota, one of the world's largest automakers, which is trying to simplify its operations to become more nimble to compete with rivals in developing electric vehicles, self-driving cars and other new technologies.

"I have judged that it is necessary for me to directly communicate with the leaders of the next generation and to increase the amount of time for sharing our concerns, by further reducing the number of layers of management," President Akio Toyoda said.

The automaker said EVPs Didier Leroy and Moritaka Yoshida would resign from their posts. Leroy will keep his position as Europe chairman, and stay on as a company director through June.

0 Comments

Current CFO Koji Kobayashi will keep his role as chief risk officer.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 40.19 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8 - 10.18 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 92.37 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.33 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 62.70 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 62.70 Lakh
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities