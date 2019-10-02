New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota, Mahindra Decide To Stop Using Of Single Use Plastic

Toyota and Mahindra have decided to eliminate the single use plastic wastes in their manufacturing process.

Toyota and Mahindra will eliminate the use of single use plastic in their manufacturing process.

Over the time cars and car companies have been blamed of contaminating the environment. Be it emission, exhausting fossil fuel or adding up to the noise pollution, cars have been the soft target to point the finger on. That said, the situation need not remain the same always. While carmakers are adhering to government's upcoming emission standards, fuel efficiency norms and electrification targets in a bid to curb pollution, some are also taking steps to refine their production methods. Automakers like Toyota and Mahindra have decided to eliminate the use of single use plastic in their manufacturing process.

dv1ullksThe move ensures zero waste directly to landfills and achieves a recyclability of 96 per cent, at its operating plant at Bidadi, Karnataka

As part of the six challenges to be achieved by 2050, Toyota is trying to establish a recycling-based society and systems. The move ensures zero waste directly to landfills and achieves a recyclability of 96 per cent, at its operating plant at Bidadi, Karnataka and also helps in reducing45per cent of the plastic footprint. Commenting on the initiative Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Keeping in-line with our global Toyota Environment Challenge 2050 and aligned with honorable Prime Minister's nationwide campaign to limit the consumption of single-use plastic, we have proactively implemented several initiatives encouraging our stakeholders to reduce, recycle and reuse, as a step towards a better tomorrow."

n2ptpiiMahindra's initiative could also be extended in Ford's Chennai and Sanand plant following their recent JV.
0 Comments

Along with Toyota, even Mahindra has taken steps in this direction. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra put out in a tweet today that all 15 manufacturing plants of Mahindra & Mahundra have committed to stop using single use plastic latest by the end of this year. The move is crucial, even much so at a time when Mahindra has partnered with Ford in its India operations. It will have 51 per cent ownership in its India business, in-turn taking the charge of its Chennai and Sanand manufacturing plants which means we can hope the initiative being extended to even these plants by the day.

