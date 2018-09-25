New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Likely To Introduce Android Auto On Its Range Soon

Toyota and Google have reportedly reached an agreement for the auto giant to use the third-party connectivity software on its cars.

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity systems for vehicles has grown increasingly popular thanks to its mass adoption across the industry. However, Japanese automaker Toyota has shied away from using the systems on its cars over several concerns despite the popularity. It was only this year that the company introduced Apple CarPlay on some its models globally, and it now looks like the automaker is warming up to Android Auto as well. A report by Bloomberg suggests that Toyota and Google have come to an agreement for adding Android Auto on the latter's offerings.

Toyota's refrain from introducing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay has been regarded over concerns of the amount of vehicle and personal information the parent companies required for the software to work. The car maker did not want to compromise on user data being tracked and hence, did not want the third-party connectivity systems on its vehicles. 

Nevertheless, it was in January this year that Toyota announced the Avalon, Corolla hatchback and the RAV4 SUV. In India, the recently launched Toyota Yaris sedan was the first offering from the car maker to get Apple CarPlay.  

It's not clear as yet as to which models will get Android Auto first in the Toyota line-up. That said, we do know that the connectivity features will extend to the company's luxury arm - Lexus. The report suggests that an official announcement is expected around October.

