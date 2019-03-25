New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations

The Japanese carmaker is moving towards renewable sources of energy across its business operations in India.

View Photos
Toyota has sourced 87 per cent electricity at its Bidadi plant from Renewable sources.

Highlights

  • Toyota has sourced 87% electricity at its plant form renewable sources.
  • Toyota started the process of greening its energy sources in FY 2015-16.
  • The company has adopted several energy conservation techniques.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is moving towards renewable sources of energy across its business operations in India in a bid to meet the 'Global Environment Challenge' 2050. The company has successfully sourced 87 per cent electricity used in its Bidadi plant from renewable sources. Toyota started the process of greening its energy sources in FY 2015-16 and has installed in-house solar power plants at the rooftops and open fields of its facility which produces a combined 8.4 megawatts of energy. The renewable energy source at Toyota Kirloskar Motor in the last three years has increased to up to 45 per cent.

Speaking on Toyota's move towards sustainable production, Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director - Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Business can play a significant leadership role in accelerating the transition to a lower-carbon economy, we see renewable energy to be a key component of climate action efforts. As a responsible corporate citizen, we at Toyota strongly believe in the philosophy of "Respect for the Planet". Reiterating our commitment to enable greener environment, TKM sources clean energy and adopts smart manufacturing systems towards Toyota's ultimate global mission of 'Zero Carbon Emission".

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Land Cruiser

Yaris

Corolla Altis

Platinum Etios

Camry

Prius

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

0 Comments

In a bid to become sustainable, Toyota has adopted energy conservation techniques such as factory floors and outside of the company. It has installed new technologies like servo press, global body welding line, wet on wet painting with enhanced energy efficiency levels of the manufacturing equipment, resulting in the overall reduction of Co2 emissions. It has also adopted the concepts of Yosedome - flexibility to alter the scale as per production needs. Moreover, the Japanese carmaker is also practicing techniques like reverse refrigeration system, centralized control of chillers and adoption of smart air conditioners.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
Toyota Toyota kirloskar Motor Toyota Plant India Toyota Manufacturing Plant Renewable energy Renewable Energy Development Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Toyota cars in India Toyota cars

Latest News

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Trials Edition: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 & 500 Trials Edition: Price Expectation
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Toyota Kirloskar Motors Adopts Renewable Sources Of Energy in Its Operations
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
Track-Only Aprilia RSV4 X Revealed
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
JK Tyre Enters Limca Book Of Records With India's Largest Off-Road Tyre
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
2019 Renault Kwid To Cost More From April 2019
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Land Rover Discovery To Travel More Than 6300 Kms For The Mobile Malaria Project
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Exclusive: Ford Cars Will Now Get In-Car Alexa Personal Assistant
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Oslo Becomes The First City In The World To Get Wireless Charging Systems For EVs
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Porsche Taycan Spotted Testing
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Pakistan To Start Proton Car Production As Malaysia Investments Signed
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix
Formula E: Jules-Eric Vergne Beats Oliver Rowland To Win Sanya e-Prix

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 16.48 - 26.25 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.58 Crore *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 18.4 - 23 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 43.84 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 9.17 Lakh *
View More
x
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched; Priced At Rs. 56,667
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Hyundai QXI Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Anand Mahindra Says The Alturas G4 Is Under-rated And Under-priced
Nippon Express Paint Repair Service Review
Nippon Express Paint Repair Service Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities