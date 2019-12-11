Toyota Kirloskar Motor Restructures Its Management Positions In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has restructured its management position as part of its long-term plan and the change in designation will be effective from January 1, 2020. N. Raja, who has been with TKM for the last seven years and was currently serving as the Deputy Managing Director, Sales & Marketing has been now given a bigger role and he has moved to Toyota Financial Services India as the Managing Director of the company (subject to board approval) of the company. The other key changes include the promotion of Raju. B. Ketkale as the Deputy Managing Director, he will be covering manufacturing as a function. Ketkale has been serving as the Senior Vice President- Sales & Customer Service Functions and has over two decades of automobile experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director -Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "In our efforts to achieve Sustainable Growth and enhance competitiveness, we are excited to announce the key structural changes within the company to strengthen operations and enhance focus on the growth of our workforce and the company. TKM takes pride to note the recognition of unwavering contributions of the Indian executives and huge potential to handle new leadership roles. I am certain that our new team with their passionate leadership and strategic vision will steer the company to greater avenues".

Toyota has also promoted Naveen Soni as the Senior Vice President of the Sales & Customer Service functions. Soni has been working with the company for close to two decades and was previously serving as Vice President of External Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility & Public Relations at TKM. Moreover, Vikram Gulati who is the Country Head & Vice President of External Affairs in India, has now been promoted as Senior Vice President and will be taking charge of External Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility & Public Relations.

