Toyota Kirloskar Motor Hands Over Engines To Engineering Students

Toyota aims to develop core employability skills and competency standards along with providing training in advance technologies through such initiatives.

Toyota as part of its CSR has handed over engines to engineering students.

Toyota Kirloskar Motos as a part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity has set up a new centre of excellence at the Dayanand Sagar Engineering College in Bengaluru and has handed over engines to the college so that the students can get hands-on experience and enhance their practical knowledge. Toyota aims to develop core employability skills and competency standards along with providing training in advance technologies through such initiatives.

Commenting on the initiative taken, Naveen Soni - Vice President - Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Skill Development is one of the key pillars of our core CSR [Corporate Social Responsibility] and we are committed to offering the industry more skilled workforce with advanced technical expertise, developing future ready manpower. Toyota's scalable and sustainable skill approach focuses to bridge the gap underlying India's rapidly growing industrial sector with evolving technologies and availability of skilled workforce. Through these concerted skill efforts, we provide more comprehensive learning opportunities for the students at the grass-root level. Our objective at Toyota is to enable the students to be industry ready with desired skill sets and competencies while contributing to the nations' growth and Industry's employability ratio".

Additionally, the Japanese carmaker also runs Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP) which providing training support to the ITI students across India along with Toyota Apprentice Scheme (TAS) where Toyota has trained over 12,000 Apprentice Members (ITI, Diploma, Engineer) since 2002.
 

