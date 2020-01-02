New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Forms Zonal Business Units; Announces Regional Heads

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Toyota announced some key leadership changes and promoted Raju B. Ketkale as Deputy Managing Director.

Toyota has divided its India business into three zones.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has divided its business into three Strategic Business Units (SBUs) on the basis of regions and has appointed three senior management personnel to head the regional businesses. Atul Sood will be heading the North and East SBU, R. Venkatakrishnan is the Vice President of the South SBU and Institutional Sales and the West SBU is headed by B. Padmanabha. All regional SBUs will be further supported by Group SBUs and State SBUs. The decision has been taken to strengthen the agility of the regional management team along with speeding-up the sales and marketing process.

Also Read: Car Sales December 2019: Toyota Witnesses A Decline Of 45 Per Cent

Commenting on the new regional organization structure, Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President- Sales & Customer Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "In our efforts to achieve Sustainable Growth and Organizational Agility, we are excited to announce the formation of three new SBUs which will not only focus on the company's ROI & KPI based competitiveness, but also focus on the sustainable growth of the company. Moreover, these SBUs will ensure that our regional teams headed by the three Vice Presidents, help us come closer to the markets and our customers & partners alike. This structure will not only enrich & empower our sales team but will also provide us with the resources to execute our goals. I am certain that our new team with their passionate leadership and strategic vision will steer the company to greater avenues".

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Restructures Its Management Positions In India

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Toyota announced some key leadership changes. N. Raja has now been moved to Toyota Financial Services India as the Managing Director of the company and Raju. B. Ketkale has been promoted as the Deputy Managing Director, he will be covering manufacturing as a function. Naveen Soni was also promoted as the Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Service at the same time.

