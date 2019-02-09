New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Concludes Road Safety Program For Children

The program covers crucial topics such as causes of road accidents, how to respond in an emergency situation, need to follow traffic rules and consequences of underage driving.

Naveen Soni, Vice President- Toyota Kirloskar Motor at the Road Safety Education Program

  • Toyota has educated over 710,00 children on road safety so far.
  • Over 300 school children from 7 schools participated in TSEP.
  • Toyota aims to instil the value of road safety in school children.

According to a recent study done by the Ministry of Road, Trasport and Highways (MoRTH), in 2018 over 150,000 have lost their life in road accidents and violation of road safety rules is one of the major causes of it. Road safety is one chapter which is taught to every child who attends elementary school, yet it generally gets overlooked in our country when it comes to practice. Toyota Kirloskar Motor which has always vouched for road safety as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has conducted a program where it has educated over 300 school children from seven schools in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. 

The program covers crucial topics such as causes of road accidents, how to  respond during emergencies, road etiquettes, maintenance of vehicles, safety rules to be followed in public transports and school bus, the importance of traffic rules and consequences of their violation and, the need to abide to the minimum age of driving. The awareness and behavioral change are evaluated through various competitions namely quiz, project work and skit performances. 

Speaking at the occasion, Naveen Soni, Vice President- Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Our key objective is to bring a self-transformation amongst the school children by raising safety awareness through this TSEP program and at the same time bring in a large societal change through their safe actions at road.  Being a responsible auto manufacturer, our focus is not only on manufacturing safe cars, but also to bring positive behavioural change in the society towards safe road practices. Our safety approach being 3-dimensional, focuses towards Safer Cars-Safe Driving-Safe Environment. We acknowledge the support from the Traffic Police and Schools for their dedicated support towards this road safety campaign."

Toyota's Safety Education Program (TESP) targets school children between the age group of 10-14 years, covering grades 5 - 9. The Japanese carmaker has educated over 710,000 school children so far in India.

