Toyota Kirloskar Motor Completes 20 Years In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has completed two decades in India. The Japanese carmaker which started operations in India in 1999 with the Qualis MPV today sells eight company knocked down (CKD) models and three completely built units (CBU) in India. Toyota entered into a collaboration with Kirloskar Motor in India in 1997 to set up its first plant in Bidadi. At present, the company manufactures the Innova Crysta and Fortuner in its Bidadi plant which has a production capacity of up to 100,000 units. In 2010, Toyota came up with a second plant in Bidadi where it shifted the production of the Corolla Altis, Etios, Etios Liva, Etios Cross and Camry. It also manufactures the Yaris and 2018 Camry Hybrid in its second plant. The second plant has a production capacity of 210,000 units.

Also Read: 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Launched In India

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We would like to thank our customers, our vendors, our people and the Government for the relentless support and trust in the company over all these years. The inspiration from all our partners has been instrumental in our growth in India. Toyota globally believes in creating smart mobility driven society with integrated approach connecting People, Vehicles and the Society. At Toyota, we are constantly challenging ourselves to create new ways to move and connect our customers. India is a very important market for us, we have been continuously striving to bring in newer innovations and technology to cater to the discerning taste of customers. All through this long journey, our products have stood the test of time being appreciated for the value it offers to customers. Toyota's renowned reputation of Quality Durability and Reliability (QDR) has led our steady growth in the Indian automotive market. We are proud to declare that over 1.5 million Indians are part of the ever-growing Toyota family."

Also Read: 2019 Toyota Fortuner Diesel Launched In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sold over 15 lakh units in India in the last twenty years. Currently, the Innova Crysta and Fortuner are two of its bestsellers in India. The Innova Crysta commands a market share of 40 per cent in the MPV segment whereas the Fortuner has grabbed a market share of 70 per cent in its segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.