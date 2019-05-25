New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Kirloaskar Motor Extends Support To Families Affected By Cyclone Fani

Almost 200 employees gathered to put together the emergency relief kits for families affected by the Cyclone earlier this month.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has extended support to the cyclone affected families in Odisha.

  • Toyota has given emergency relief kits to the cyclone affected families.
  • Almost 200 employees participated in the seventh ICARE program.
  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor has helped over 150 cyclone affected families.

Cyclone Fani has been devastating in Odisha and lives have been affected severely. Several carmakers have extended help to their customers by running special service programs but employees at Toyota Kirloskar Motor have gone a step further and are helping the affected families to survive against the odds. Under the ICARE initiative, almost 200 employees gathered to put together the emergency relief kits for families affected by the Cyclone earlier this month.

Commenting on the initiative, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We stand by the people of Odisha in this time of crisis, and hope that our small contribution will bring about a positive change in their lives. We pray that life in Odisha takes a speedy return to normalcy. At Toyota, we believe in giving back to the society and build a better future for the next generation. Our objective is not only manufacturing ever better cars but also enrich community lives. 'ICARE' is driven solely by the passion of our employees and shared responsibility to make a big difference in the society we live in. These kinds of activities empower our employees to be the change-makers in the community and support them grow as individuals with real understanding of the social issues around them. Our employees have been actively involved to drive many CSR interventions in the areas of health, environment and education."

Almost 200 employees participated in the seventh ICARE program.

This is Toyota's seventh ICARE workshop. Employees have dedicated their personal time to assemble Emergency Relief Kits, packing more than 32,000 ready-to-eat meals, 150 solar lights along with other utility items that will help over 150 families for the next six months.

