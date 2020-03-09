The Toyota Innova nameplate completes 15 years in India and the MPV has managed to consolidate its dominance in the segment despite new competition coming in. To celebrate the same, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the new Innova Leadership Edition priced at ₹ 21.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The aptly named special edition model is based on the mid-level VX trim and is priced at a ₹ 61,000 premium over the standard version. For the extra money though, the model comes with a host of cosmetic upgrades to the exterior and interior of the vehicle. The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is based on the BS6 diesel version of the MPV.

Cosmetic upgrades include new chrome garnish, dual-tone paint scheme, and blacked-out exterior elements

Cosmetic changes on the 2020 Innova Crysta Leadership Edition include additional chrome garnish at the front, Leadership badges around the car, and new blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, side skirts and front lips. The special edition version is offered in dual-tone colour options - Wildfire Red with black and White Pearl Crystal with Black.

Inside, the Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition gets new upholstery with the 'leadership' insignia, while the all-black treatment extends to the other parts of the cabin including the dashboard, and headliner. The feature list has been given a big update and brings a 360-degree camera, auto-folding outer rearview mirrors (ORVMs), puddle lamps, keyless entry, push-start button and a touchscreen infotainment system on the Leadership Edition.

The seats get new upholstery and the 'Leadership edition' insignia on the special edition Innova Crysta

Power on the Toyota Innova Crysta special edition model comes from the 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The special edition version comes at a time when the premium MPV segment has seen the Kia Carnival's arrival. The latter sits on the upper-end of the space with prices starting at ₹ 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom), but is well-loaded and brings in a novelty factor as well. It'll be interesting to see Innova's sales figures going against the new Carnival.

