Toyota India To Increase Local Content Of Baleno And Vitara Brezza

Late last week, Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation agreed to start discussing new joint projects in the fields of technological development, vehicle production, and market development. This means, Toyota will manufacture Suzuki products under the former's badge and one of the first products to be under the Toyota radar, are Vitara Brezza and Baleno. Moreover, the Japanese carmaker will increase the localization of the components for these products so as to get the prices down and retail it competitively in the market.

In an interview with PTI, Atsushi Oki, Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "The likely changes to be brought in the two models "are still under work-in-progress and how the final products gets rolled out will be known over the course of time."

When asked about the costing of these models under the Toyota brand, Oki said, "Toyota will further boost their outlook on components localization in support to 'Make in India' initiative, to achieve cost effectiveness."

However, Toyota refrained from revealing any more details about the upcoming products and said announcements will be made in due time.

In November last year, Suzuki and Toyota announced a collaboration to introduce electric vehicles in India by 2020. Moreover, it was also agreed that the Toyota will receive support from Suzuki to develop a compact, ultrahigh-efficiency powertrain, while, Toyota will supply the Corolla sedan to Suzuki. All these cars will be sold through the Indian subsidiaries Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

