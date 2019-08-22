Toyota Hilux SW4/Fortuner Receives 5 Star Rating In Latin NCAP

The New Car Assessment Programme for Latin America and the Caribbean, Latin NCAP, released its fifth set of results of 2019 and this time it included the Toyota Hilux SW4 which is essentially what the Fortuner is in India. However, this one is a pick up and India doesn't get that version. The Toyota Hilux SW4 that was crash tested was manufactured in Argentina, renewed under latest and tougher protocol, the five stars for Adult and Child Occupant Protection.

Also Read: Toyota To Launch An Electric Version Of all Models From 2020

Toyota Fortuner 33.08 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Ricardo Morales Rubio, Latin NCAP Chairman said, " We are very pleased with these latest pick-ups results This segment is very important specially for fleet managers who are demanding safer cars for their employees every day. With these results they have now more information available about the option in the market, but this is not enough. We encourage all other manufacturers providing big fleets around the region to offer top safety levels in their products. We also welcome GM first five stars result in Latin NCAP. After many years of working in the region is good to see a global manufacturer reacting voluntarily towards the programs and caring about their consumers".

Also Read: Toyota To Build New SUV, Rather Than Car At Alabama Plant

The updated Toyota Hilux SW4 produced from July 1, 2019 is now equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and a total of 7 airbags as standard: three frontal, two side body plus two curtain airbags. The Hilux frontal and side impact tests were performed in 2015 with the previous protocol receievd five stars for adult and child occupants. Toyota decided to update the model with more safety equipment and after side, pole side impact and ESC tests, the model achieved a solid five stars result for all occupants. Toyota recommended to install both child dummies rearward facing, following latest global best practices, confirming it with high protection score in the dynamic test for child occupants .

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.