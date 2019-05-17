Toyota Glanza To Be Launched On June 6, 2019

Ever since Toyota first teased its version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, anticipations were building up about the car. For a while, it left us wondering about the modifications in the design, however, the spy shots which surfaced on the internet last month gave away majority of them and the rest we will come to know about in the next month. Toyota has released a new teaser of the Glanza where it has mentioned the launch date which is June 6, 2019. The Glanza is one of the three models Toyota will take from Maruti Suzuki as part of its alliance with its Japanese counterpart.

Design changes on the Toyota Glanza are limited to the new grille. Design changes on the Toyota Glanza are limited to the new grille.

The new Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Baleno and gets minimal design or styling changes. The teaser clearly shows the car sporting the same alloy wheels (save for the Toyota logo on the hub cap) and LED tail lamps as the Baleno facelift. On the design front, the changes are only limited to a new two slat chrome grille which looks inspired by the Fortuner's grille but obviously is smaller in size. Even the cabin of the car is identical to the Baleno's and the only change we spotted in the spy image was the Toyota badging on the steering wheel.

The interior of the Toyota Glanza largely remains identical to the Baleno's The interior of the Toyota Glanza largely remains identical to the Baleno's

The Toyota Glanza will be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12 petrol engine which powers the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Toyota could also offer its 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make 79 bhp and 104 Nm torque. The motor will also come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the CVT unit will be optional. We are still uncertain about the 1.3-litre DDIS diesel motor to be on offer.

The Glanza will be offered in the two top of the line variant. The Glanza will be offered in the two top of the line variant.

Toyota will offer the Glanza only in the two top of the line variants- 'V' and 'G' which are equivalent to the Alpha and Zeta variants of the Baleno. The Toyota Glanza is expected to be offered with three-years / 100,000 km warranty.

