Toyota Glanza Launch Live Updates: Price, Images, Specifications, Features

The Toyota Glanza is all set to be launched in India and is the first offering to go on sale from the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. The Glanza is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, but get subtle design revisions to bring it within the Toyota family. The hatchback sports no design changes, barring the revised grille. The Toyota Glanza will be available in two variants - G and V - and will come loaded on features. With its new offering, Toyota is entering a new segment and will take on the likes of the Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 and the Baleno. Pre-bookings have already begun for the Glanza across the automaker's 359 odd dealerships.

The Toyota Glanza will be offered with only a petrol engine for now with the G trim getting the 1.2-litre K12N engine with a mild-hybrid motor. The unit is tuned to produce 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, while the Glanza V trim will use the 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine sans the mild-hybrid system. The regular motor belts out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include the 5-speed manual along with a 7-step CVT. Fuel efficiency figures on the Toyota Glanza stand at 21.01 kmpl for the V MT trim, and 23.87 kmpl for the G MT (Mild-Hybrid) trim, while the CVT version will return 19.56 kmpl.

On the feature front, the Toyota Glanza will come loaded with the Toyota Smart Playcast 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which is a first for any Toyota model in India. There's also a multi-information display, LED projector headlamps and keyless entry. Safety features include dual airbags as standard along with ABS, EBD, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts for child seats. The top trim also adds a reverse camera and follow me home headlamps. More details on the Glanza will be available from the launch event.

