New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Glanza Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos; Gets CVT Option

The upcoming Toyota Glanza's cabin remains largely identical to the Baleno's cabin. Furthermore, these images confirm that the Toyota Glanza will, in fact, come with a CVT automatic gearbox.

View Photos
The upcoming Toyota Glanza will be identical to the Baleno, both the exterior as well as the interior

The soon-to-be-launched Toyota Glanza has recently been spotted again and this time around we get to see the car's cabin as well. Similar to the new Toyota Glanza's exterior, the cabin too is largely identical to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's cabin, save for the Toyota badge on the steering wheel. This includes the black interior, the dual tone blue/black upholstery and even the dashboard design. Furthermore, these images confirm that the Toyota Glanza will, in fact, come with a CVT automatic gearbox.

Also Read: Toyota Glanza Spotted For The First Time

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Yaris

Camry

Platinum Etios

Land Cruiser Prado

Corolla Altis

Prius

Etios Cross

te56kmbc

Toyota Glanza is essentially just the re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno-based Toyota Glanza will be powered by Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12 petrol engine which powers the Baleno. The other one could be Toyota's 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make 79 bhp and 104 Nm torque. The motor will also come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, in addition to the optional CVT unit. Whether the car will get the company's now set to be phased out 1.3-litre DDIS diesel motor or not, is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: All You Want To Know About The Toyota Glanza

jeqkj11

The Toyota Glanza comes with the same alloy wheels and taillamps as the Baleno

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Based Toyota Glanza Teaser Out; Launch Soon

Visually, the upcoming Glanza is essentially a Toyota-badged Baleno, and the few differentiating elements include the new grille with the Toyota logo, the Glanza badging at the rear and Toyota logos on the wheels. Rest of the exterior design and styling is the same as the Baleno. Including the headlamps, taillamps, ORVMs and alloy wheels. In terms of features, we expect the list to remain largely similar, including a touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, engine start-stop button, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Safety features should include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, and high-speed alert all as standard.

The new Toyota Glanza is expected to be launched in India around June 2019, and upon launch, it will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.

0 Comments

Image Source: Wallet Vedios/YouTube

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
TAGS :
Toyota Glanza Toyota Glanza Launch Toyota India Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Latest News

Toyota Glanza Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos; Gets CVT Option
Toyota Glanza Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos; Gets CVT Option
Ford Aspire Blu Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.40 Lakh
Ford Aspire Blu Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.40 Lakh
TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 50,070
TVS Radeon 110 Gets 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 50,070
FCA India Ties Up With Orix Auto To Offer Its Vehicles On Lease
FCA India Ties Up With Orix Auto To Offer Its Vehicles On Lease
Mahindra XUV500 Gets A New W3 Base Trim; Priced At Rs. 12.22 Lakh
Mahindra XUV500 Gets A New W3 Base Trim; Priced At Rs. 12.22 Lakh
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Ather 450 To Receive A Subsidy Of Rs. 27,000 Under Fame II
Ather 450 To Receive A Subsidy Of Rs. 27,000 Under Fame II
Nissan Spain To Cut 600 Jobs From Barcelona Plant
Nissan Spain To Cut 600 Jobs From Barcelona Plant
Panasonic Flags First Profit Drop In 8 years, EV Battery Costs Bite
Panasonic Flags First Profit Drop In 8 years, EV Battery Costs Bite
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrien Metge Lead Xtreme & Moto Categories On Day 2
Desert Storm 2019: Aabhishek Mishra, Adrien Metge Lead Xtreme & Moto Categories On Day 2
McLaren GT Teased Ahead Of Its Debut On May 15
McLaren GT Teased Ahead Of Its Debut On May 15
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
Under Pressure From US President Trump, GM In Talks To Sell Idled Ohio Plant
Under Pressure From US President Trump, GM In Talks To Sell Idled Ohio Plant
TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra XUV500 Gets A New W3 Base Trim; Priced At Rs. 12.22 Lakh
Mahindra XUV500 Gets A New W3 Base Trim; Priced At Rs. 12.22 Lakh
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 82,253
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities