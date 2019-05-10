Toyota Glanza Interior Uncovered In New Spy Photos; Gets CVT Option

The upcoming Toyota Glanza will be identical to the Baleno, both the exterior as well as the interior

The soon-to-be-launched Toyota Glanza has recently been spotted again and this time around we get to see the car's cabin as well. Similar to the new Toyota Glanza's exterior, the cabin too is largely identical to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno's cabin, save for the Toyota badge on the steering wheel. This includes the black interior, the dual tone blue/black upholstery and even the dashboard design. Furthermore, these images confirm that the Toyota Glanza will, in fact, come with a CVT automatic gearbox.

Toyota Glanza is essentially just the re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno-based Toyota Glanza will be powered by Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K12 petrol engine which powers the Baleno. The other one could be Toyota's 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make 79 bhp and 104 Nm torque. The motor will also come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, in addition to the optional CVT unit. Whether the car will get the company's now set to be phased out 1.3-litre DDIS diesel motor or not, is yet to be confirmed.

The Toyota Glanza comes with the same alloy wheels and taillamps as the Baleno

Visually, the upcoming Glanza is essentially a Toyota-badged Baleno, and the few differentiating elements include the new grille with the Toyota logo, the Glanza badging at the rear and Toyota logos on the wheels. Rest of the exterior design and styling is the same as the Baleno. Including the headlamps, taillamps, ORVMs and alloy wheels. In terms of features, we expect the list to remain largely similar, including a touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, engine start-stop button, and projector headlamps with LED DRLs. Safety features should include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, and high-speed alert all as standard.

The new Toyota Glanza is expected to be launched in India around June 2019, and upon launch, it will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.

