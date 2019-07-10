Toyota Glanza: Ready To Take Hatchback Market By Storm

Fun, bold and glamorous! That is what the new Toyota Glanza is the embodiment of! In fact the word 'Glanza' is derived from a German word 'Glanz' which means to sparkle! Step in and you will feel the Glanza filling up your life with vim and vigour. It makes for a great companion, be it a weekend getaway or an impromptu road trip. Life waits for none and with the Toyota Glanza, you have the perfect car to explore and live life to the fullest. When you look at the Glanza, the first thing that catches your attention is the stylish front end which is built around the 'liquid flow design' concept, giving it a sophisticated look and a sporty silhouette. The looks are further complemented by the LED projector headlamps along with LED DRLs which give the car stunning road presence along with maximum visibility while driving at night.

As far as engine options are concerned, the Glanza's G trim is powered by a state of the art 1.2-litre K12N engine which churns out 82 bhp along with 113 Nm of peak torque. The K-Series engine offers a superb and soulful driving experience. Making your drive even more comfortable is the 5-speed manual gearbox with precise shift-feel. Plus, a 7-step CVT offers peace of mind and impeccable performance when you are crawling through traffic laden roads. The Glanza delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, with the manual variant of the car having a claimed efficiency of 21.01 kmpl while the Glanza CVT too has a class-leading efficiency of 19.56 kmpl.

Not only does the Glanza offer performance which puts a smile on your face but is also loaded with features making your in-cabin experience a comfortable one! The centrepiece on the dashboard is a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system called 'Smart Playcast', which offers smartphone connectivity with of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A multi-information display on the instrument console tells everything you need to know about the performance of the car. Along with performance, safety is of paramount importance and the Toyota Glanza leads the segment thanks to features such as dual airbags, anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

(The Toyota Glanza is made for living life to the fullest)

The standard features on the Toyota Glanza include LED tail-lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, adjustable driver seat, and a 60:40 split rear seat which offers extra boot-space and optimum comfort for rear passengers. On the top-of-the-line 'V' trim, the Glanza also gets rear parking camera and follow-me-home headlamps. Another great feature is the automatic AC which cools and de-humidifies the cabin automatically, offering a comfortable drive and an experience which is truly a class above.

Toyota believes in fulfilling dreams and with Toyota Edge, owning a Glanza becomes even easier. Toyota Edge is a one-stop shop for owners of Toyota vehicles, giving them the power of choice. Not only do EZ and VALU programs offer cost benefits to the consumer but guarantee peace of mind too. After all, both plans have multiple benefits which are listed below.

Genuine Toyota Accessories Toyota Protect: Customisable Comprehensive Insurance Plans Toyota Smiles: Prepaid Car Maintenance Packages Extended Warranty Up To 5 Years Toyota Financial Services: Loans Offered With Flexible EMIs

With its breathtaking performance and comfortable drive, the Toyota Glanza is always ready to go hatchin'. Its design is a style statement on its own and the comfort and practicality it offers is second to none! Easy to own, easy to drive and full of life, the Glanza is the perfect choice of wheels for those who are raring to go and want to live life on their terms.

