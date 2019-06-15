Toyota Gazoo Racing Commits To Endurance Racing Post New Technical Regulations

Toyota Gazoo Racing will continue its participation in the FIA World Endurance Championship beyond 2020 following the confirmation of new technical regulations. The team already announced its participation in the 2019-2020 season, the final campaign with the current-specification LMP1 regulations, and today confirms it will be present on the grid. Toyota Gazoo Racing confirmed that it will participate in the 2020-2021 season with a hybrid-powered prototype based on the GR Super Sport road car. Both road and race car are undergoing design and intensive development at the company's technical centres in Toyota City, Higashi-Fuji and Cologne.

Track testing of the new race car, the name of which will be revealed at a later date, will begin next year prior to the start of the 2020-2021 season while further details of the GR Super Sport road car will be issued by Toyota Gazoo Racing in due course.

Shigeki Tomoyama, GAZOO Racing Company President: “For Toyota Gazoo Racing, this new era of competition is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our credentials not only as a race team against some of the best in the business, but also as a sportscar manufacturer. I am sure I join fans and competitors in welcoming the new regulations and looking forward to an exciting era of competition in WEC and at Le Mans.”

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.