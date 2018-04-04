Toyota Fortuner Diamond Edition Launched In Argentina

Toyota has unveiled the new Fortuner Diamond Edition in Argentina. The full-size SUV is badged as the 'Toyota SW4' in Argentina and the new Diamond special edition adds visual upgrades to the model. The Toyota Fortuner Diamond edition is priced at 1,223,700 Argentine Peso (around ₹ 39.45 lakh) and is offered on the range-topping 4x4 variant with all the bells and whistles. The special edition model will also go on sale in a other South American markets as well.

(The Toyota Fortuner Diamond Edition gets the trendy new 18-inch alloy wheels)

The Toyota Fortuner Diamond Edition largely gets visual upgrades to the exterior and interior. Most prominent bits include the new 18-inch alloy wheels that look get a stylish new design, and are in fact, similar to the ones on the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. The special edition versions also gets darkened chrome accents on the grille, black upper grille guard with 'SW4' lettering and a black bumper guard with a faux skid plate. There's a Diamond badge as well on the tailgate for the special edition version.

(The Toyota Fortuner Diamond Edition gets tan leather seats and a new audio system)

Inside, the cabin on the Toyota Fortuner Diamond Edition gets a premium touch with new tan leather upholstered seats, and bronze finish on the centre console. Toyota has also upgraded the audio system to a 10-speaker JBL unit on the Fortuner Diamond edition. The key fob has also been finished in white and gold, as opposed to black and silver on the standard model.

(The special edition Fortuner gets the Diamond badge on the tailgate)

There are no changes to the mechanical setup on the Toyota Fortuner Diamond Edition. This means that the Argentina-spec model draws power from the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which is same as the Indian model. The oil burner is tuned to produce 174 bhp at 3400 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque between 1400-2600 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission while there is also the option of a 6-speed automatic with torque uprated to 450 Nm.

It's not clear if Toyota India will offer the Fortuner Edition here. The SUV is one of the top-sellers in the full-size SUV segment and competes against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, Volkswagen Tiguan and more. The India-spec Fortuner is also offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine, paired to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed autobox.

