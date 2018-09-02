New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Fortuner And Innova Crysta Updated With More Features And A Price Hike

The Toyota Fortuner and the Innova Crysta now get more features as standard across all variants, while the price has also seen a marginal hike on both models.

The Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta get a price hike between Rs. 30,000-58,000

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced new features for its popular selling Fortuner SUV and Innova Crysta MPV models in the country. The Toyota Fortuner, Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport now come with a host of new features that are now standard across variants. The list includes Emergency Brake Signal, rear fog lamps, front LED fog lamps, Anti-theft alarm with glass break and ultrasonic sensor. In addition to the new standard features, prices for the models have seen a marginal hike of ₹ 30,000 on the Innova Crysta, while the Innova Crysta Touring Sport gets a ₹ 44,000 price hike. The Fortuner, meanwhile, is now more expensive by ₹ 58,000.  

Toyota Innova Crysta

In addition, the Toyota Innova Crysta GX variant now comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted audio controls, power-folding wing mirrors with puddle lamps, as well as, speed- and impact-sensitive door lock/unlock feature. The Toyota Fortuner also gets upgraded with a passenger side powered seat, and an Electrochromatic Inside Rear-View Mirror (IRVM).

2017 toyota fortuner review

(The Toyota Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue with the same mechanicals)

Furthermore, all Toyota models and also offerings from other manufacturers are set to attract a higher on-road price tag starting from September 1, 2018. This is due to the insurance body IRDAI's announcement that makes three-year third-party insurance mandatory for four-wheelers, while two-wheelers will have to have a third-party insurance for a period of five years.

Apart from the feature upgrades, all three models continue with the same mechanicals and are powered by the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel powers both the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner, but is available in a number of outputs ranging from 148 bhp to 175 bhp.

Prices for the 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta now starts at ₹ 14.65 lakh for the base petrol, going up to ₹ 22.06 lakh for the range-topping diesel automatic trim. Prices for the 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport now starts from ₹ 18.59 lakh and goes up to ₹ 23.06 lakh for the top-spec ZX AT variant. The 2018 Toyota Fortuner is priced from ₹ 27.27 lakh for the base petrol, and tops out at ₹ 32.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-spec trim.

