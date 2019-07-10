New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Forms Chip Venture With Denso Amid Shift To Self-Driving Cars

Autonomous driving systems will also need the capacity to sense the world around them, interpret that data, and then make decisions such as whether to brake or veer to the right to avoid an obstacle, all within a fraction of a second.

View Photos

Toyota Motor Corp and auto-parts maker Denso Corp on Wednesday said they have agreed to set up a joint venture to develop next-generation automotive semiconductors as the industry moves toward connected and autonomous vehicles.

Denso, a Toyota Group supplier, will own 51% of the new company, with Toyota holding the remainder, the companies said in a joint statement. They said they aim to establish the company in April 2020 with a capitalisation of 50 million yen ($458,968) and about 500 employees. The venture will focus on components such as power modules for electric vehicles and periphery monitoring sensors for automated vehicles.

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Glanza

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Camry

Yaris

Platinum Etios

Land Cruiser Prado

Corolla Altis

Prius

Etios Cross

Computing power is rising in importance as cars increasingly become connected to each other, transportation infrastructure like traffic lights, and just about everything else.

Autonomous driving systems will also need the capacity to sense the world around them, interpret that data, and then make decisions such as whether to brake or veer to the right to avoid an obstacle, all within a fraction of a second. Toyota and Denso agreed in June of last year to consolidate their electronic components production and development at the supplier in order to improve efficiency and accelerate innovation.

0 Comments

The two companies also banded together with another Toyota Group supplier, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, to set up a development centre for autonomous driving in Tokyo in March of last year, called Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, or TRI-AD.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Glanza with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Glanza
Toyota
Glanza

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8.27 - 10.18 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Kona Electric's Running Costs Lower Than A Creta Petrol
Hyundai Kona Electric's Running Costs Lower Than A Creta Petrol
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Pre-Bookings Open On Amazon
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Pre-Bookings Open On Amazon
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities