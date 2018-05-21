Toyota Eyes Up To 10 Per Cent Growth In 2018

Toyota enters the sedan segment for the first time with the new Yaris sedan.

The Indian arm of Japanese carmaker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India launched the all new Yaris sedan in India at a starting price of ₹ 8.75 lakh for the base petrol and it goes up to ₹ 14.07 lakh for the petrol automatic versions. Although diesel version is not on sale right now, the company has promised that it will soon introduce the Yaris in diesel as well. However, with the launch of the new Yaris sedan, Toyota is looking at a growth of 10 per cent in the current year.

Raju Ketkale, Senior VP and Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India said, "We are looking at a growth of 10 per cent in 2018. For Toyota, utility vehicles' sales were higher than cars, both sedan and hatchback."

(The Toyota Yaris misses out on features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

In 2017, Toyota sold close to 1.4 lakh cars and utility vehicles in India, and backing on the great demand for the Yaris, the company is hoping to breach the two-digit growth mark. The Yaris is Toyota's first attempt at entering the highly contested compact sedan category in India and according to the company, it delivered close to 1000 units on the day of the launch across the country.

(Toyota Yaris takes on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City)

The new Toyota Yaris is positioned below the Corolla Altis in its sedan line-up and goes up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento in India. Prices of the new Yaris are introductory, but the folks at Toyota say that the initial response to the new sedan is quite remarkable.

