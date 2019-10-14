New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Extends Warranty On Hybrid Battery To 10 Years

Toyota is offering the extended warranty on its battery packs to encourage its customers to adopt hybrid vehicles.

Toyota has extended the battery warranty on its Hybrid models to 10 years.

  • The new warranty scheme is valid for all 2020 model year vehicles.
  • all other HV component will be covered under the standard warranty scheme

Toyota has announced extending the warranty on hybrid batteries from 8 years / 1.7 lakh km to 10 years / 2.4 lakh km. The new warranty scheme is valid for all new model year 2020 Toyota Hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fuel cell vehicles. However, the extended warranty scheme is only valid on the battery pack and all other hybrid vehicle component will be covered under the standard warranty scheme of 8 years.

Toyota Camry

44.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Camry

"Toyota introduced the first hybrid vehicle in the world more than 20 years ago, but people still have hesitations about owning a hybrid vehicle. Our goal is to minimize that concern and this new warranty extension for the hybrid battery is just another way we are leading the industry and putting our customers first," said Heather Updegraff, General Manager, Toyota Vehicle Marketing & Communications.

Toyota is offering the extended warranty on its battery packs to encourage its customers to adopt hybrid vehicles. Range anxiety is one the of the biggest concerns of electrified vehicles owners and the Japanese carmaker's move also hints that the company may come up with lucrative warranties on its future EVs, as far as battery packs are concerned. As of now, the only hybrid model Toyota is offering in India is the Camry Plug-in hybrid while other models like the Prius and Corolla hybrid are also on sales in global markets.

