New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Etios Series & Corolla Altis To Be Discontinued From April 2020

Toyota India has confirmed that the Etios series (Etios Liva, Etios, and Etios Cross) and the Corolla Altis sedan will not make the shift to BS6 emission regulations, owing to the shift in customer preferences.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Toyota has stopped producing the Etios range, and Corolla Altis too won't make the shift to BS6 norms

Highlights

  • The Toyota Etios range includes the Liva, Etios sedan and Etios Cross
  • Toyota will also be discontinuing the Corolla Altis
  • Toyota says customer preferences have shifted towards MPVs from sedans

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be discontinuing its entire Etios series from April 1, 2020. The Etios range comprises of three models - Etios Liva hatchback, Etios sedan and Etios Cross. With the Etios Liva going out of Toyota's line-up, the Toyota Glanza will be its entry-level model for the Indian market. Apart from its Etios series, the car maker will also be discontinuing Corolla Altis mid-sized sedan. The company believes the customer preferences have shifted towards MPVs from mid-size sedan segment.

Also Read: Toyota Takes Precautionary Measures At Its Sales, Service Facilities Against Coronavirus

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Glanza

Innova Crysta

Land Cruiser

Vellfire

Yaris

Etios Liva

Platinum Etios

Camry

Land Cruiser Prado

Corolla Altis

Etios Cross

Prius

The Japanese carmaker will not be carrying out the BS6 transition for the above mentioned vehicles, coming into effect from next month. The Etios series managed to attract the desired number of sales since its introduction and the car maker stopped the production of the Etios range from January onwards. The dealers now will have to clear the inventory before the BS6 transition.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition Launched In India

0085m32o

Toyota has stopped the production of the Etios range since January 2020

carandbike approached Toyota for a comment on the discontinuation of the Etios range and the company replied saying "TKM is fully geared to service our customers with BS6 vehicles. In fact, we already have sold over 35000 BS6 vehicles in the Indian car market. Since Jan 27th 2020 all our sales from the factory to our dealers has been BS6 cars only. We would continue to sell the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers. This also applies to cases when we have to discontinue an existing model to vacate plant capacity for advanced and better technologies to come in. In order to service the needs of our customers we are now offering Yaris and Glanza in BS6 avatar against the discontinued Liva and Etios respectively. Apart from the Etios series, we will also be discontinuing the Corolla Altis, having seen a conscious shift in customer preferences from mid-size sedan (segment) to MPVs."

toyota corolla altis facelift diesel

Toyota says it decided to discontinue the Corolla Altis after seeing a conscious shift in customer preferences from mid-size sedans to MPVs

Also Read: Innova Crysta And Fortuner Continue To Drive Sales For Toyota India

0 Comments

The company made it clear though that it will continue to cater to all the Etios series & Corolla Altis customers' needs through Toyota service outlets across the country. It confirmed the availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for these discontinued models will be available for customers across its dealerships in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 40.19 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8 - 10.18 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.85 - 26.75 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 92.37 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.33 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
New Royal Enfield Bike Codenamed J1D Launch Details Revealed
New Royal Enfield Bike Codenamed J1D Launch Details Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities