Toyota Etios Series & Corolla Altis To Be Discontinued From April 2020

Toyota Kirloskar Motor will be discontinuing its entire Etios series from April 1, 2020. The Etios range comprises of three models - Etios Liva hatchback, Etios sedan and Etios Cross. With the Etios Liva going out of Toyota's line-up, the Toyota Glanza will be its entry-level model for the Indian market. Apart from its Etios series, the car maker will also be discontinuing Corolla Altis mid-sized sedan. The company believes the customer preferences have shifted towards MPVs from mid-size sedan segment.

Also Read: Toyota Takes Precautionary Measures At Its Sales, Service Facilities Against Coronavirus

The Japanese carmaker will not be carrying out the BS6 transition for the above mentioned vehicles, coming into effect from next month. The Etios series managed to attract the desired number of sales since its introduction and the car maker stopped the production of the Etios range from January onwards. The dealers now will have to clear the inventory before the BS6 transition.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition Launched In India

Toyota has stopped the production of the Etios range since January 2020

carandbike approached Toyota for a comment on the discontinuation of the Etios range and the company replied saying "TKM is fully geared to service our customers with BS6 vehicles. In fact, we already have sold over 35000 BS6 vehicles in the Indian car market. Since Jan 27th 2020 all our sales from the factory to our dealers has been BS6 cars only. We would continue to sell the most advanced and sustainable technologies to the Indian customers. This also applies to cases when we have to discontinue an existing model to vacate plant capacity for advanced and better technologies to come in. In order to service the needs of our customers we are now offering Yaris and Glanza in BS6 avatar against the discontinued Liva and Etios respectively. Apart from the Etios series, we will also be discontinuing the Corolla Altis, having seen a conscious shift in customer preferences from mid-size sedan (segment) to MPVs."

Toyota says it decided to discontinue the Corolla Altis after seeing a conscious shift in customer preferences from mid-size sedans to MPVs

Also Read: Innova Crysta And Fortuner Continue To Drive Sales For Toyota India

The company made it clear though that it will continue to cater to all the Etios series & Corolla Altis customers' needs through Toyota service outlets across the country. It confirmed the availability of Toyota genuine spare parts for these discontinued models will be available for customers across its dealerships in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.