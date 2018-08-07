Toyota Etios Live Limited Edition Launched With Red Accents

Toyota has launched a limited edition of the Etios Liva hatchback in India. The new limted edition variant of the car will be available only in a white and black two tone paintjob but with get red accents all around. While the Toyota Etios Liva with a two tone paintjob has been available for a while now, the red accents seem to be inspired from the Toyota Yaris GRMN hot hatchback available in some international markets. The changes on the car are visual only and the new Toyota Etios Liva Limited Edition is available with both a petrol and diesel engine. The petrol variant is priced at Rs 6.50 lakh while the diesel variant is priced at Rs 7.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The limited edition will be available only on the VX variants of both petrol and diesel engines. With the festive season approaching, expect more automakers to launch limited editions of their popular cars in India. Honda has already launched a limited edition of the City, B-RV and W-CV in India recently.

Key changes on the new limited edition Toyota Etios Liva include set of red accents on the grille and the front bumper along with a red and black two tine sticker running down the sides. The car also gets a faux carbon fibre insert on the front bumper. The door handles too come finished in a similar shade of red. As mentioned earlier, the car is only available in one colour - a white with a black two tone combination and gets the 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels too.

Speaking on the launch of the new car, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We have been continuously striving to upgrade our products as per the evolving needs in the market and offer the best features to our valued customers. Etios Liva Dual Tone Limited Edition radiates modern style with substance keeping in mind modern taste of car lovers. With this smart limited edition we are confident we will win many more happy customers and continue to sustain our positive growth for Liva."

(Toyota Etios Liva Limited Edition)

Changes to the interior include an all-black interior with red accents on the dashboard along with a three spoke, leather wrapped steering wheel. The gear knob too gets black accents and so do the AC vents. The car also comes standard with a touchscreen infotainment system and a reverse camera but looses out on essentials like Apple CarPlay. The car will also come with ABS and EBD as standard along with pre tensioning seat belts and ISOFIX.

