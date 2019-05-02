Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 10,112 units in the domestic market. The domestic sales saw a drop of 22 per cent which is a big drop compared to March 2019 which showed a growth of 7 per cent. The company exported 1301 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 11,413 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 13037 units in the domestic market this month of April 2018. The company exported 834 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 13871 units.

Toyota had even in March talked about the slow pace of the market and also the soaring prices of input costs and even the high insurance costs. Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The industry is currently experiencing a slowdown due to uncertainty of upcoming general elections that looms over the market and this slow pace is expected to continue until the new government is formed. Consumer sentiments has currently dampened due to several factors like tight liquidity, high insurance, high costs.We hope the sales growth momentum to pick up in the upcoming months post election results are out.”

Things are about to change though as the company is all set to launch the new Glanza Hatchback as also the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza which will mark the company's entry into the subcompact SUV segment. The company does say that the sales are likely to pick up post election results

