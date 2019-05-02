New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 10,112 units in the domestic market in April 2019. The domestic sales saw a drop of 22 per cent after sales were at a high in March 2019 with a growth of 7 per cent.

View Photos

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 10,112 units in the domestic market. The domestic sales saw a drop of 22 per cent which is a big drop compared to March 2019 which showed a growth of 7 per cent. The company exported 1301 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 11,413 units. Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 13037 units in the domestic market this month of April 2018. The company exported 834 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 13871 units. 

Toyota had even in March talked about the slow pace of the market and also the soaring prices of input costs and even the high insurance costs. Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The industry is currently experiencing a slowdown due to uncertainty of upcoming general elections that looms over the market and this slow pace is expected to continue until the new government is formed. Consumer sentiments has currently dampened due to several factors like tight liquidity, high insurance, high costs.We hope the sales growth momentum to pick up in the upcoming months post election results are out.”

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Yaris

Camry

Platinum Etios

Land Cruiser Prado

Corolla Altis

Prius

Etios Cross

0 Comments

Things are about to change though as the company is all set to launch the new Glanza Hatchback as also the rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza which will mark the company's entry into the subcompact SUV segment. The company does say that the sales are likely to pick up post election results



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
Sales Figures Car sales Toyota sales Car sales April 2019

Latest News

Hyundai Venue Bookings Open
Hyundai Venue Bookings Open
Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent
Toyota Domestic Sales Down By 22 Per Cent
Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Mahindra Passenger Car Sales Decline By 9 Per Cent In April 2019
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Bajaj Sales Rise By 2 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Cars Sales April 2019: Hyundai Motor India's Sales Down By 10.1 Per Cent
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Remembering Ayrton Senna On His 25th Death Anniversary: 10 Facts
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2019: Suzuki Registers A Growth Of 9.25 Per Cent
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Ford India Will Continue To Sell Diesel Engines
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero XPulse 200 And XPulse 200T vs Royal Enfield Himalayan vs BMW G 310 GS: Price Comparison
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S: All You Need To Know
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities