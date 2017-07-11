Toyota Connect App Launched In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the 'Toyota Connect' app in India, which the company says is a one stop shop for all services and ancillaries for Toyota customers in India. The Toyota Connect app includes services such as assisted navigation, online service appointments, GPS based roadside assistance and service reminders and service appointment booking as well. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms and can be downloaded free of cost. One simply needs to enter the registration number of his/her Toyota vehicle or the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the app and begin using the same.

(Akitoshi Takemura, Sr. Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, launching the app)

"We are delighted to launch the connected services for our Indian customers today. This is in line with our relentless efforts to be a benchmark in customer satisfaction. Toyota's principle of 'customer first' exists for the purpose of providing customers with products and services that earn their smiles. With the launch of 'Toyota Connect', we aim at ensuring a seamless, convenient and pleasing ownership experience for Toyota customers. Hence, the platform has been built with careful consideration and application of our global standards of customer privacy and data security", said N Raja, director and senior vice president, sales & marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

(The Toyota Connect App will offer a host of services, making life easier for Toyota customers)

Toyota says that the app platform aims to enable its customers to experience the connected services that Toyota has globally. The app is a fully integrated cloud-based platform and will be supported by a dedicated network of a specialised call-centre, dealer network and service providers. Customers could also schedule to pick up/drop the cars for as per the service appointment. The app also allows the customer to track the progression of the service remotely. Customers can view the service invoice on the app itself and make payments online as well.

Customers can download 3D maps and use them offline as well. The app also shows live traffic updates along with 5 different routes for a journey from point A to point B. The smartphone app cannot be integrated with the infotainment systems on Toyota vehicles, which is a miss in our opinion. Also, the Toyota Connect app doesn't have a security feature. For example, it doesn't have a provision to let the customer know if their car is being tampered with or being stolen.