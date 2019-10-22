New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Confirms Plans To Launch Its Electric Car In India

The Toyota compact battery electric vehicle (BEV) developed for India is being developed in collaboration with Suzuki and the will be the brand's mass-market offering in the EV space.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Toyota Ultra Compact (BEV) unveiled for the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show (used only for representation)
Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has confirmed that the Japanese automaker will be introducing battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the Indan market. The new Toyota electric vehicle for India is under development in collaboration with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), the manufacturer's top official has confirmed ahead of the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Toyota's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Shigeki Terashi said, "India is, of course, one of the countries we have in mind for introduction (of battery electric vehicles). Toyota is large in Japan but has limited presence in India. Maruti Suzuki is large in India...With Suzuki we will explore the possibilities of BEVs (in India)."

Also Read: Toyota-Suzuki Conclude Agreement To Supply Cars To Each Other In India

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Glanza

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Yaris

Etios Liva

Camry

Platinum Etios

Corolla Altis

Land Cruiser Prado

Prius

Etios Cross

Adding further, Terashi said, "We will start with a compact BEV at an early stage... Since we are working (on it) with Suzuki, I cannot share the timeline." It is speculated that Toyota's compact electric vehicle for the Indian market will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R electric that is currently being tested in the country. India's largest automaker is expected to introduce the electric Wagon R for the masses by 2020.

Also Read: Toyota And Suzuki Officially Confirm Technology Partnership Agreement

mvhasva8

The Wagon R Electric flagged off for testing by CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering)

The jointly developed compact BEV is just another addition in the Toyota and Suzuki partnerships that was first forged in November 2017. As part of the tie-up, both companies have been exchanging resources and engineering knowledge, as well as vehicles to be badged under either brand names. The Toyota Glanza introduced this year, which is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, was the first product to be launched under the collaboration.

Also Read: Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance

At the time, Toyota and Suzuki had said that the companies are investigating possible collaborations on "environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components." The statement further read that the two companies are to immediately establish an implementation framework aimed at bringing to realisation the points agreed.

While details are still scarce, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric has already been showcased and has been spotted testing a number of times. The electric Wagon R though could be restricted for commercial buyers, and not for personal buyers due to the high cost. The model is expected to have a range of 130 km on a single charge and will support standard AC and DC fast-charging. The Toyota EV could be based on this same Wagon R, or could be a new product altogether using EV technology co-developed under the collaboration.

0 Comments

Source: Autocar

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 40.19 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8 - 10.18 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.74 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 17.86 - 26.71 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.89 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 44.49 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.63 - 10.61 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 19.65 - 24.07 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.14 Crore *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 8.9 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities