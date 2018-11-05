Toyota Camry TRD To Be Showcased At The LA Auto Show

Toyota will be showcasing two new performance-oriented TRD models at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. Based on the teaser released by the company, the models will the new Toyota Camry TRD and the Avalon TRD. Both the models will be officially unveiled on November 29, the first day of the LA Auto Show, at Toyota's stall. The new Camry TRD will come with a bunch of sporty cosmetic updates to match the performance boost the car is set to get, and the same goes for the Avalon TRD as well.

Toyota Camry 43.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

While the engine details and other specifications are still unknown, it's believed that the TRD-spec Toyota Camry and Avalon will be powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that has been turned to offer a power boost from its current 300 bhp tune. While the actual power figure is yet to be announced, rumour has it that the engine will churn out close to 400 bhp, and also come with all-wheel-drive (AWD). Other additional bits might possibly include TRD sport exhaust.

Based on the teaser image, it's also clear that the upcoming Toyota Camry TRD is likely to come with upgraded exterior bits such as a body kit with a red stripe, and more aggressive tires and wheels. Similarly, the cabin is also likely to receive some considerable updates, possibly an all-black cabin, with sportier seats, new upholstery and maybe with one or two the TRD badging.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.