New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Camry Hybrid Vs Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Skoda Superb: Specifications And Price Comparison

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid is a lot more stylish and smarter, and come equipped with a host of updated technology offerings. But where does it stand against its key rivals - the Honda Accord, Skoda Superb, and Volkswagen Passat on paper? Let's find out.

View Photos
The Toyota Camry Hybrid rivals the Honda Accord, Skoda Superb, and Volkswagen Passat

The new-gen 2019 Toyota Camry today officially went on sale in India, at an introductory price of ₹ 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Although priced at about ₹ 27,000 cheaper than the previous generation model, the eight-gen Toyota Camry Hybrid is a lot more stylish and smarter, and come equipped with a host of updated technology offerings. The car is now built on the company's Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and comes with the newly developed dynamic force engine and the fourth-gen Toyota Hybrid System. So, where does the new Camry stand against its key rivals - the Honda Accord, Skoda Superb, and Volkswagen Passat on paper? Let's find out.

Also Read: Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India

Toyota Camry

43.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Camry

vfc5ncm

(The Toyota Camry Hybrid is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform)

Design

The Toyota Camry Hybrid will catch the most eyeballs of the lot and there is no question about that. The car comes with a massive grille with chrome details and sleek LED headlamps and DRLs and LED taillamps. The car comes with some bold muscular lines on the hood and profile, adding to its aggressive stance. The Honda Accord too gets a similarly bold-looking face, but not as dramatic as the new Camry. The car does come with LED headlamps and LED DRLs with LED taillamps, like the Camry. That said, in our opinion, it's the Skoda Superb that is the most good-looking, thanks to its clean lines, angular elements and has a poised stance. This one too gets LED lighting in the top-end model. The Volkswagen Passat comes with a sculpted bonnet along with the sharp-looking front end gives it solid road presence, and it also comes with LED projector headlamps and integrated DRLs.

honda recalls accord city jazz india

(Honda Recalls is the only other hybrid model in this list)

Engine And Transmission

The new Toyota Camry is only offered in its hybrid guise in India at the moment. Powering the car is the same 2.5-litre petrol engine as before, which pumps out 176 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 221 Nm at 3,600 - 5,200 rpm. The engine comes paired to an electric motor which alone makes 118 bhp and 202 Nm of peak torque taking the total power output to 208 bhp. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed CVT transmission as standard, and Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.27 kmpl for the 2019 Camry Hybrid.

Specifications Volkswagen Passat Honda Accord Toyota Camry Skoda Superb
Displacement 1,968 cc 1,993 cc 2,494 cc 1,798 cc/1,968 cc
Max Power 174 bhp 212 bhp 208 bhp 177 bhp / 174 bhp
Max Torque 350 Nm 315 Nm 221 Nm 250 Nm / 350 Nm
Gearbox 6-speed DSG CVT E-CVT 7-speed DSG / 6-speed DSG
Claimed Efficiency 17.42 kmpl 23.1 kmpl 23.27 kmpl 14.67 kmpl/18.19 kmpl
Price Range (ex-Delhi) ₹ 25.99 Lakh - ₹ 33.20 Lakh ₹ 43.21 lakh ₹ 36.95 lakh ₹ 23.99 lakh/ ₹ 33.49 lakh

The only other hybrid in this list, the Honda Accord Hybrid, on the other hand, comes with 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, a naturally-aspirated engine with an electric motor powered by a 1.3 Kilowatt/h lithium-ion battery pack. While the petrol engine churns out a maximum of 145 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, the electric motor puts out 184 bhp and a peak torque of 315 Nm. The Honda Accord hybrid's combined power output is rated at 212bhp. The motor is mated to an Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT), and the car offers an ARAI certified mileage of 23.1 kmpl.

volkswagen passat review

(Volkswagen Passat gets a single 2.0-litre TDI engine under the hood)

The Volkswagen Passat gets a single 2.0-litre TDI engine which makes 174 bhp and is mated to a 6-speed DSG. The Passat has the lowest claimed fuel efficiency among the four cars here at 17.42 kmpl. The Superb gets a 1.8-litre TSI that makes 177 bhp and 250 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre TDI that offers 174 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine on the Superb can be fitted with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG while the diesel engine gets only a 6-speed DSG.

Price Comparison

In terms of pricing, it's the Honda Accord that takes the lead for being the most expensive, at ₹ 43.21 lakh. About ₹ 6.26 lakh cheaper is the newly launched Toyota Camry Hybrid at ₹ 36.95 lakh, and both these models offered in only one variant. The top-of-the-line Volkswagen Passat is about ₹ 3.75 lakh cheaper than the new Camry at ₹ 33.20 lakh, however, the entry-level Passat Comfortline Connect Edition is priced at ₹ 25.99 lakh. On the other hand, The Skoda Superb is the cheapest of the lot with the base variant priced at ₹ 23.99 lakh, while the top-end model is close to the Passat at ₹ 33.49 lakh for the Superb Sportline model, (all prices ex-showroom India).

skoda superb

(Skoda Superb is the more affordable model in the list)

Conclusion

0 Comments

While we will be pitting these cars against each other in real-world conditions, on paper, it's the Honda Accord Hybrid that is the most powerful, but the car is also the most expensive mainly because the car is sold in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). On the new Toyota Camry Hybrid, on the other hand, is barely 4 horses short when it comes to power than the Accord, but it's also the most fuel-efficient hybrid car at 23.27 kmpl. So if you want a hybrid car, then the Toyota Camry makes the most sense, especially when you consider that in terms of features they are very much alike, and it also looks much more stylish. However, if a hybrid engine is not a key aspect of your buying decision, then, on paper the Skoda Superb makes the most sense, mainly because it's the most affordable of the lot, more powerful than its rivals (only engine power), and offers the option of both petrol and diesel engines.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Camry with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Camry
Toyota
Camry
Honda Accord
Honda
Accord
Skoda Superb
Skoda
Superb
TAGS :
Toyota Camry hybrid Honda Accord Hybrid Skoda Superb Volkswagen Passat

Latest News

Toyota Camry Hybrid Vs Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Skoda Superb: Specifications And Price Comparison
Toyota Camry Hybrid Vs Honda Accord Hybrid Vs Skoda Superb: Specifications And Price Comparison
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota Camry Alternatives

Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 28.55 - 38.86 Lakh *
Explore Camry
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities