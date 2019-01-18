Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At ₹ 36.95 Lakh

The 2019 Toyota Camry has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs. 36.95 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

View Photos
This is the 8th generation Toyota Camry and it has been on sale in India since 2002

Highlights

  • This is the 8th generation model of the Toyota Camry
  • The new Camry Hybrid gets the same 2.5-litre petrol engine
  • It will go up against the Skoda Superb and the Volkswagen Passat

The all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid has been launched in India and is priced at ₹ 36.95 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Of course, the pricing is introductory! This is the new-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid Car gets a brand new design language which the company calls the 'Keen Look' design, making the car look sharper than ever before. It is built on the TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform which also happens to underpin the Lexus ES 300h along with other modern Toyota cars. We like how the new Camry Hybrid looks. The front end of the 2019 Camry Hybrid is characterised by a V-shaped element above the bumper where the Toyota Badge sits and right below is a huge air dam, making for aggressive looks.

Also Read: 2019 Toyota Camry Launch Live Updates

Toyota Camry

43.54 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

(The new Camry Hybrid is one of the sharper iteration of the Camry ever!)

The sweptback headlamp console houses bi-beam LED projectors and three LED daytime running lamps. In the past, the old Camrys had a staid design, but the new, eighth generation Toyota Camry Hybrid is perhaps the sharpest, sexiest Camry ever! Swing your view to the rear of the new Camry Hybrid and you will see that it is as sharp as the front, with flared fenders and a raised spoiler on the boot along with sleek LED tail lamps.

Also Read: 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

(The 2019 Camry Hybrid gets a completely new dashboard and new features)

The interior of the new Toyota Camry Hybrid has been completely re-done and the dashboard has been redesigned as well. The centre-piece is the new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which looks classy with sleek buttons surrounding it. The steering wheel is a chunky 3-spoke unit with controls for audio, telephony and cruise control on it and behind it sits a 7-inch instrument cluster. Toyota also offers a 10-inch heads-up display (HUD) on the new Camry. In terms of safety, you have the usual trimmings which are ABS with EBD and a bunch of active and passive safety systems along with 10 airbags as standard, making the new Camry Hybrid one of the safest cars in the segment.

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid

(The new Toyota Camry Hybrid gets the same 2.5-litre petrol engine as before

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Technical Specifications
Engine 2,487 cc, 4 cylinder, Hybrid
Maximum Power 176 bhp@ 5,700 rpm
Peak torque 221 Nm @ 3,600 - 5,200 rpm
Electric Motor 118 bhp, 202 Nm
Transmission 6-speed CVT
0 Comments

Under the bonnet, the Camry Hybrid continues to get the same 2.5-litre petrol engine which pumps out 176 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 221 Nm at 3,600 - 5,200 rpm by itself. Adding to it is an electric motor which makes 118 bhp and 202 Nm of peak torque taking the total power output to 208 bhp and Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 23.27 kmpl for the 2019 Camry Hybrid. The engine is paired to a 6-speed CVT transmission. The new Toyota Camry will be going up against its traditional rivals such as the Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Passat and the Honda Accord Hybrid.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Camry with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Camry
Toyota
Camry
Honda Accord
Honda
Accord
Skoda Superb
Skoda
Superb
TAGS :
Toyota cars in India Toyota Camry Toyota Camry hybrid Toyota Camry launch 2019 Toyota Camry new Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Camry Hybrid Camry Hybrid Toyota Camry Hybrid Price In India Camry Hybrid Price Toyota New Launch Toyota Hybr

Latest News

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
India's Most Popular Cars From 2009 Take The #10YearChallenge
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Dakar Rally 2019: TVS' Michael Metge Wins Stage 9; Oriol Mena Finishes 9th
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With A R Rahman To Launch Nexa Music For Aspiring Musicians
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Mahindra Electric Launches Nemo Life App
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Aprilia SR Max 300 Spotted In India
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced
Mahindra XUV300 Launch Date Announced
BMW X4 Launch Date Deferred
BMW X4 Launch Date Deferred
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong
Mahindra Strengthens Its Position In SsangYong

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota Camry Alternatives

Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 28.55 - 38.86 Lakh *
Explore Camry
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities