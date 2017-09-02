Toyota C-HR Hybrid Teased Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show

Toyota is gearing up for the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show and while we've told you already about the updated Land Cruiser, there's another one in the line-up. Toyota is bringing another crossover to the show and it's the hybrid version of the C-HR. Toyota will show a prospective addition for its compact crossover's engine range by debuting the C-HR Hy-Power Concept.

There's not much that we can see in the teaser of that Toyota has come up with. We get a glimpse only of the vehicle's license plate and lower fascia. However, the model might have some aesthetic changes and we'll keep our fingers crossed for that. Toyota has not let in on any details of the car, but it says that the crew at Toyota's European Design Centre tweaks the styling "to emphasize C-HR's emotional and powerful look, while hinting at future expansion of Toyota's hybrid powertrain line."

The hybrid variant of the CH-R is expected to borrow powertrain technology from the fourth generation of the Prius and this means a combined power in the band of 121 bhp, which is quite good. The Toyota C-HR made its worldwide debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and since then there's been a speculation of it coming to India as well. Based on the TNGA platform, which spawns all the next generation cars, the C-HR is an evolution in terms of design for Toyota. It gets an aggressive front fascia, and beautiful looking creases on the sides, which gives it its unique look.

Given that the SUV and Crossover trend in India is strong right now, bringing the C-HR here might be a no brainer, according to most of us, but clearly the company has to go through the formal feasibility studies as also sort out details like capacity and price, which is probably why it's taking such a long time for it to come up with a decision.

