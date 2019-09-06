New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Announces New Platform For Small Cars

Toyota says that the GA-B platform has been designed so that interior space can be maximised through smart packaging.

Published:
The GA-B platform provides a highly rigid underbody to strengthen joints in the structure

Toyota has announced a new platform called GA-B and with it the company says that it will extend the benefits of its TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture) programme to small cars. The TNGA philosophy made its debut with the current generation Prius in 2015. The GA-C platform for compact cars has also subsequently been deployed for the C-HR crossover and the new, British-built Corolla. The concept has proved similarly effective in larger saloons and SUVs, including the new Camry and RAV4, both of which are underpinned by the GA-K platform. Now the company has moved its focus on small cars with the GA-B platform.

The GA-B platform provides a highly rigid underbody advanced techniques to strengthen joints in the structure, while at the same time focusing on weight-saving and cost control. The MacPherson strut front suspension features low-friction dampers and can accommodate different spring types. The platform allows for either torsion beam or multi-link rear suspension systems to be used, according to vehicle type and character.

The platform allows for either torsion beam or multi-link rear suspension systems to be used 

The GA-B platform also positions the driver's seat low and back towards the centre of the car, helping lower the vehicle's centre of gravity. This also secures a more engaging driving position, together with a steering wheel that can be set close to the driver at an optimised angle.

The hard points of the upper body and the driver's hip-point are set low 

Toyota says that the GA-B platform has been designed so that interior space can be maximised through smart packaging. The hard points of the upper body and the driver's hip-point are set low, so there is more scope to create vehicles that have a low height and wide stance. Positioning the wheels at the corners of the platform and very short overhangs add to the visual appeal this generates.

Toyota says that the GA-B platform has been designed so that interior space can be maximised through smart packaging.  

The GA-B platform's modular quality allows for it to be used with different vehicle wheelbase lengths, heights and track widths, giving designers and engineers the freedom to create new models of different sizes and body types.

