Toyota Announces Measures To Aid Customers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Company extends warranty on new and used vehicles apart from a few other measures for up to two months

| Updated:
Toyota will provide free emergency support even to customers without any coverage

Looking at the current lockdown scenario and the problems customers might face once this phase gets over, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a series of measures that will give it some relief in these troubled times. Among a host of service packages announced by the company include Free Maintenance Service, Roadside Assistance and extension of warranty on their vehicles. This includes both vehicles which have been purchased new or have been bought from company's used car arm, Toyota U-Trust. Apart from that the major has also announced a reprieve on extended warranty as well as their Pre-Paid maintenance package called SMILES for up to two months.
Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "To avoid any inconvenience to customers, we are trying our best to ensure seamless communication and hassle-free processes. Our ‘Customer Connect' program is a step to build confidence, and show our commitment to our valued customers and our dealer partners, in these times of distress."

Both the drivers of sales for Toyota in March have been the Innova Crysta and the  Fortuner

In a unique gesture free emergency support will also be given to customers who do not have the coverage till 15 days post the lockdown. Toyota says along with its dealerships it is actively addressing customer queries over phone and ensuring they are helped and guided in an effective manner. The dealerships are also providing doorstep facilities as essential services, with full cooperation from local authorities, in case of emergencies. Looking at the prolonged parking of the vehicles due to the lockdown various maintenance tips have also been given to the customers.

Additionally, TKM is offering an extension for the customers whose respective programs or products may have expired during this lockdown period. This extension will be valid till until 31st May, 2020. To ensure the vehicles remain in the best of the conditions, vehicle inspection, car cabin care and tyre & battery care will be provided once the dealerships are operational, albeit at a price.

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Camry
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Prius
