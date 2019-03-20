Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance

Toyota and Suzuki will share vehicles, platforms and technologies according to their new deal.

A couple years after signing an MoU to jointly explore opportunities and share technologies, Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation have announced a collaboration and have figured the role each manufacturer will play in the partnership. Information about both carmakers sharing cross-badged models- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Corolla were already known. However, the current collaboration also includes sharing two other models in the Indian and African market and Toyota taking Suzuki's help to develop a new MPV. The companies will also share hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and powertrain technologies along with platforms. We explain in detail, the role that each carmaker will have in the partnership.

Market Toyota Motor Corporation 's Role India Share Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) technology in with Maruti Suzuki in India through local procurement of HEV systems, Engines and Batteries. Europe Supply two electrified vehicles to Suzuki which will be built on Toyota Platforms (RAV and Corolla Wagon) Global Supply Toyota Hybrid Systems to Suzuki

TMC's main role in the Indian market will be to share hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) technologies with Maruti Suzuki where the HEV systems, engines and batteries will be locally procured through the Suzuki-Toyota-Denso plant which is coming up in Gujarat. In Europe, Toyota will supply two electrified vehicles to Suzuki which will be spawned by RAV and Corolla platforms. Moreover, Toyota will also supply Hybrid Systems to Suzuki which will be used across its portfolio globally.

Market Suzuki Motor Corporation's Role India Supply two compact vehicles developed on the Suzuki platform which underpins the Ciaz and Ertiga. Africa Supply Made-In-India Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz and Ertiga to Toyota in Africa. Europe Supply powertrain technology to Toyota for compact cars which will be supported by Toyota and Denso and will be manufactured and Toyota's plant in Poland.

Suzuki will supply two compact vehicles to Toyota based on its Global C and Heartect platforms which underpin the Ciaz and Ertiga respectively. The company will also supply four models to Toyota in Africa, which are Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga and the Vitara Brezza. Moreover, Suzuki will help Toyota in Europe with powertrain technology and Toyota will, in turn, manufacture engines using the sourced technology at its plant in Poland.

Market Toyota-Suzuki Partnership India Developing a C-segment MPV in India with Suzuki's expertise and supplying the Toyota Corolla executive sedan. Manufacturing the Toyota badged Vitara Brezza at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's plant in Karnataka from 2022.

The Toyota-Suzuki collaboration in India will see further developments. Suzuki will help Toyota to develop a new C-Segment MPV for India. Toyota's executive sedan- Corolla, will be retailed through Maruti Suzuki dealerships. Vitara Brezza, Maruti's highly popular subcompact SUV, will be manufactured by Toyota Kirloskar Motor in India come 2022 and will be sold through Toyota dealerships as well.

