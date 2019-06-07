New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota And Subaru To Jointly Develop Battery Electric Vehicles

The platform will be developed in a way that will make it broadly applicable to multiple vehicle types, including C-segment-class and D-segment-class sedans and SUVs, as well as to efficient development of derivative vehicle models.

The two companies will jointly develop a BEV-dedicated platform.

Toyota and Subaru have agreed to jointly develop a platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for midsize and large passenger vehicles and to jointly develop a C-segment-class BEV SUV model for sale under each company's own brand. This will see the companies combine their respective strengths, such as the all-wheel-drive technologies that Subaru has cultivated over many years and the vehicle electrification technologies that Toyota is employing.

The companies have previously jointly developed the rear-wheel-drive Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ in 2012 and even the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. In addressing vehicle electrification, due to significant variation in the energy situations of each country or region and in government policies, as well as due to resulting differences in environmental regulations, in the stages of infrastructure preparation, and in market needs for electrified vehicles, efficient and speedy development of appropriate products is a must. Commercialization of BEVs requires the use of large-capacity batteries, and, along with the popularisation of BEVs, demands of a new dimension will be placed on battery supply. In addition, stemming from differences in how cars will be used due to maximum cruising ranges and the state of infrastructure construction, sales methods with a new approach will also be needed. These and other issues present a growing number of challenges related to costs, supply, and ways of selling.

