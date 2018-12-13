New Cars and Bikes in India

Toyota Advances Plans To Replace Takata Airbags In 65,000 Vehicles

The recall announced on Wednesday affects certain Toyota Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra and Lexus vehicles which were made between 2002 and 2005.

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it is advancing by a year plans to replace Takata airbags in about 65,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles in the United States it had previously replaced.

The Japanese carmaker's U.S. subsidiary said the recall is being announced a year ahead of the December 2019 timeline and would involve replacing Takata airbags that it previously recalled and replaced, with non-Takata airbags at no cost.

Takata and its U.S. entity TK Holdings Inc filed for bankruptcy in June last year after recalling more than 100 million of its air bag inflators worldwide as they could inflate with too much force and spray metal fragments.

The recall announced on Wednesday affects certain Toyota Corolla, Sequoia, Tundra and Lexus vehicles which were made between 2002 and 2005.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

