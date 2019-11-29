New Cars and Bikes in India

Toshiba, Kerala Government Ink Deal For Making Lithium-Ion Batteries

As per an announcement from the Kerala Chief Minister's office, Toshiba Group has signed an Expression of Interest with the Kerala government for technology transfer and manufacturing lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries for electric vehicles.

Toshiba Group and Kerala Govt has signed an Expression of Interest to build Li-ion batteries for EVs

The agreement is an outcome of the Japan visit by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the head of a high-level state delegation and was signed in Tokyo at the investment seminar organised in the Japanese capital as part of the visit.

Vijayan addressed the Kerala State Investment Promotion Seminar organised with the participation of 150 major Japanese investors at the Indian Embassy, Tokyo.

The Vijayan delegation, which includes two state Ministers and senior bureaucrats, will travel next to South Korea and is expected to return here on December 4.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

