Tork Motors Installs Its First EV Fast-Charging Station In Pune

Pune-based electric vehicle start-up, Tork Motors has announced installing its first electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station in Pune, Maharashtra. The company's first fast charger has been installed at Cafe Peter's Bund Garden Road outlet in Pune. The electric vehicle manufacturer, which is gearing up for its market launch, says that the installation of the new fast charger is in line with the government's vision of promoting e-mobility in India. Also, the Tork charging stations are claimed to be 100 per cent compliant to the standardised Bharat EV Specifications and can support any electric vehicle in the city that features a GB/T plug.

Launching the first charging station, Kapil Shelke, Founder and CEO of Tork Motors said, "With the launch of our first EV charging station, we seek to drive the adoption of e-vehicles and especially electric motorcycles in India. We are excited to unveil the first public fast-charging station in our home city of Pune and consider it to be a step towards creating an easy to discover and accessible Tork Charging Network, reflecting our company's vision. This move is also in line with our growth plans of offering a holistic and hassle-free experience to the consumer."

The new fast-chargers will have the capability of providing up to 100V battery capacity. Tork Motors claims that the new EV fast-charging station is the first of many that the company plans to install in the coming years. In fact, in the coming months, the company aims to offer a wide range of chargers that would facilitate e-charging for vehicles that are already present or yet to be launched in the market.

