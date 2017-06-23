Top Upcoming Scooters In India Coming In 2017-2018

The tremendous growth of the scooter market in the country has been encouraging for two wheeler manufacturers with a host of potential yet to be tapped. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is the latest manufacturer to make some ripples in this space with the Honda Cliq. The rugged is targeted at the rural markets, boasting of the Activa's underpinnings and an affordable price tag. But, there is room for more scooters and more manufacturers need to make their presence felt. The automatic scooter segment then, is growing by leaps and is diversifying into different sub-segments including performance and even electric options. With more players joining this space, we take a look at the top upcoming scooters in India that we eagerly look forward to.

1. Ather S340

Zero-emission vehicles just might be the future of urban transport and several home grown companies are stepping up with their iteration of electric vehicles. Taking a leap in the same is Ather Energy, an Indian start-up that revealed its Ather S340 electric scooter founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. After three years of development, the company revealed its first product - Ather S340 last year.

Ather S340

The Ather S340 is no ordinary electric scooter and instead will be loaded with power, advanced tech and a host goodies. Ather says the S340 has been completely from scratch, with 90 per cent of it being made in India. The lithium-ion batteries are the only imported part. The extensive use of aluminium in the chassis and swingarm makes it weigh at a maximum 90 kg.

The motor on the S340 gets an Economy or Sport mode, a feature seen usually on premium offerings. It also comes with a monoshock suspension, regenerative braking and multiple riding modes. The fast charging tech makes recharging up to 80 per cent in an hour And the fact that it takes the fast-charging tech just under an hour. The Ather S340 is expected to make its market debut sometime next year.

2. Hero Duet E

Showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo, the Hero Duet E is a fully electric scooter concept based on the regular Duet scooter currently on sale. Aesthetically, the Duet E concept is similar to the gasoline powered model sold, but with subtle changes.

Hero Duet E

The e-scooter is powered by an electric motor churning out 5 Kw and 14 Nm of torque and can do a claimed 0-60 kmph run in 6.5 seconds. Hero also revealed at the expo that the scooter has a travel range of 65 km on a single charge.

The company states that the Duet E was derived from the existing technology, hinting that the motor and battery pack are closely related to those of the Leap electric scooter concept. That said, the production plans for the Duet E are yet to be confirmed. But, certain news reports suggest that Hero is actively working on developing this model and could soon be seen at the company's dealerships.

3. TVS EnTorq 210 Concept

TVS Motor Company unveiled a special scooter concept at the 2016 Auto Expo called the TVS EnTorq 210. The second interesting concept aside the Akula 310 managed to grab the right attention and feedback from the masses. While the EnTorq Concept may not go into production immediately, it does give a glimpse into the features that TVS scooters will offer in the future.

TVS EnTorq 210

The EnTorq 210 is based on a new generation Platform Technology that will underpin a host new scooters in the future. Other salient bits include large wheels fitted with radial tubeless tyres and roto petal dual disc brakes with ABS.

The TVS EnTorq will also come with advanced LED lighting, smartphone integration with GPS navigation, online connectivity features via a smart TFT multi-function instrument console and start/stop push button. Designed to be touring scooter, the concept features long and broad floor-board for a forward feet position for the rider, thus providing better riding dynamics.

Coming to the power, the TVS EnTorq 210 Concept uses a 212.5 cc all aluminum, liquid cooled fuel injected engine mated to an Advanced Variomatic transmission gearbox. The scooter's top speed stands at 120 kmph while it has a fuel tank of 8.5 litres.

4. TVS EnTorq 125



(TVS EnTorq 125)

Along with the TVS Entorq 210 scooter TVS is expected to ready a production model based on the same concept, a 125 cc version. We believe it will be called the EnTorq 125. It will be pitted straight against the 125 cc scooters such as the Honda Activa, Suzuki Access among others. The EnTorq 210 was a tribute to TVS' 33 years of racing heritage and also represents the way forward for future TVS scooters. It will have an all-aluminium 125 cc engine which will be linked to a CVT unit and have a fuel tank capacity of 8.5 litres.

5. Vespa GTS 300

The Vespa GTS 300 is likely to be imported as a CBU

6. Hero ZIR

Hero ZIR 150