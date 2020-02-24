Top Upcoming Maxi-Scooters In India In 2020

India has always been a nation that has moved on two-wheels. A large part of the Indian two-wheeler segment is owned by the humble scooter. The launch of the first Honda Activa in 2001 changed the way Indians commute. As time progressed so did the thinking and the needs of the scooterist! While it may not amount to much but there is a market waiting to be tapped by maxi scooters. And we tell you all about the three new maxi scooters which are going to be launched in India this year! Read on!

Aprilia SXR 160

(Aprilia SXR 160 Unveiled at Auto Expo)

Up first is the Aprilia SXR 160. It is a new moto-scooter with an interesting 'CrossMax' and it will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2020. The Aprilia team spent two years in designing and developing the SXR moto-scooter in Italy and it has been made especially for the Indian market. Aprilia hopes to launch a new category of scooters in the coming years. The bookings for the Aprilia SXR 160 will begin in August 2020. The Aprilia SXR 160 will be offered in four colours which are red, blue, white and black. The 'CrossMax' design. All LED lighting is standard and so is a fully digital instrument cluster which shows a bunch of information. ABS and disc brakes all around is standard fitment as well. Other styling bits include 12-inch 5-spoke machined alloys with wide pattern tyres.

It gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. Aprilia will launch the SXR in a 125 cc variant as well, which will get the SR 125's engine as is. It makes 9.4 bhp and 9.9 Nm of peak torque and gets the same CVT setup as well. Buyers can also choose from a wide range of specially designed accessories like connectivity, mobile docking system and merchandise like Aprilia helmets and apparel.

Honda Forza 300

(The Honda Forza 300 scooter will be officially launched in India in the upcoming financial year)

While it hasn't been launched in India yet, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have already delivered four units of the Honda Forza 300 to customers in India. The Honda Forza 300 is the first maxi scooter model from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer in India and it's powered by a 279cc, liquid-cooled engine. The fuel-injected SOHC motor is a four-valve four-stroke unit that is tuned to churn out 24.8 bhp at 7000 rpm and 27.2 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The Forza 300 comes with CVT automatic transmission with an automatic centrifugal clutch and a V-Belt.

Equipment-wise, the Forza 300 comes equipped with 33 mm telescopic forks and 7-step adjustable twin rear shock absorbers, and a single piece aluminium swingarm. The scooter comes with a 15-inch wheel at the front shod with a 120/70 section tyre and a 14-inch rear wheel with 140/70 section rubber. Braking duties are handled by a single 256 mm disc brake upfront and a 240 mm rear disc brake at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS. The Forza 300 also comes with a Smart Key, offering controls to the main ignition, the fuel lid and under-seat compartment.

22Kymco X-Town 300i ABS

(The 22Kymco X-Town 300i ABS is a power-packed sports touring scooter)

The 22Kymco X-Town 300i ABS is a maxi scooter has a sporty appearance and provides extra comfort for a superior riding experience, making it ideal for the long-haul rider. The storage space on the scooter can fit up to two full-face helmets. The price for the X-Town 300i ABS is ₹ 2.30 lakh (all prices on-road Delhi) and deliveries for the scooter will begin in September 2020. It gets a 276 cc single-cylinder engine which makes about 24 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Like the other scooters this one too gets a CVT gearbox along with a decent list of features as well.

22 Kymco is aggressively expanding in the country with a phased expansion plan. The focus markets for phase one include New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to start with. Over the next three years, the organisation aims to build a strong pan India dealership network with 300 touch points.

